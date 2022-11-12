University of Michigan police conclude investigation into Michigan State brawl

University of Michigan police concluded its investigation into the Michigan State-Michigan football brawl that occurred on Oct. 29.

Officials announced in a statement they will pass the case over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

Michigan State players are seen attacking the Michigan player inside the tunnel after the game. Screengrab

Two Michigan players, defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja-Den McBurrows, were beat up by multiple Michigan State players in a hallway after the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 in Ann Arbor.

Footage from the fight shows a Spartans player swinging around his helmet at a Michigan player. Green’s attorney, Tom Mars, later confirmed the student-athlete was hit with a helmet and sustained a concussion because of the brawl.

So far, eight total Spartans were suspended because of the fight. Michigan State also released a joint statement saying the student-athlete suspensions will stay in place until investigation with police and the Big Ten Conference are complete.

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley called the incident “unacceptable” and apologized to University of Michigan, a rival school, and the athletes who were attacked.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos,” Stanley said. “Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”