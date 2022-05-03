Unheralded Mets lead way in Game 1 win over Braves

A day after the Mets sent Robinson Cano packing, two of the players who survived the roster crunch put their value on full display.

Travis Jankowski served as a spark plug as a fill-in leadoff man, using his speed to leg out two infield hits and score three runs, and Luis Guillorme flashed the leather in a start at shortstop.

Together, they helped the Mets knock off the Braves 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso also went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, driving in Jankowski both times.

David Peterson, called up from Triple-A as the Mets’ 27th man for the doubleheader, started Game 1 and gave up four runs over five innings. The bullpen then went on lockdown mode, as Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith (two innings) and Edwin Diaz combined to preserve the one-run lead to close out the game.

Guillorme, starting at shortstop with Francisco Lindor as DH, helped Peterson settle in early with a pair of impressive defensive plays against the first two batters of the game. He dove to his left to stab a hard grounder on one and then snared a chopper over the mound (out of the shift) and threw across his body for the out on the other.

Travis Jankowski put his Mets worth on display in Game 1 against the Braves. Robert Sabo

As if the Mets hadn’t already been hit by enough pitches early this season, Buck Showalter made sure they got credit for another one in the bottom of the first. After Jankowski led off with an infield single, Showalter called for and won a challenge that confirmed Lindor got hit on the left foot by a Charlie Morton curveball in the dirt.

Alonso then poked a single through the open right side of the infield to put the Mets up 1-0.

<br />

Eduardo Escobar came up next and lined a single to right field to score Lindor for the 2-0 lead.

Peterson issued a one-out walk in the second inning that came back to hurt. Dansby Swanson followed it with a double down the third-base line (that looked like it might have been foul, though it was not reviewable) before Travis Demeritte hit a sacrifice fly that got the Braves within 2-1.

But the Mets added on to their lead in the bottom of the inning in a rally set up by walks by Guillorme and Jankowski. After Lindor drove in one run on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, Alonso came through again with a single drilled through the left side to make it 4-1.

Jankowski made things happen again in the fourth inning. He beat out a double play, then stole second base and took third on Travis d’Arnaud’s throwing error trying to get him. That allowed him to score on Mark Canha’s sacrifice fly for the 5-1 lead.

The Braves cut into that lead in a big way in the fifth inning, when Matt Olson crushed a three-run homer off Peterson to make it a 5-4 game. Olson’s blast came after Peterson had committed a fielding error on what could have been an inning-ending double play.