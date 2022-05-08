Underdog Gamblers will cover vs. Breakers

The New Orleans Breakers (2-1) face the Houston Gamblers (1-2) on Sunday to close out Week 4 of the USFL.

The Gamblers have lost two straight since their opening-week win over Michigan, but the losses have come by a combined six points.

All three of Houston’s games so far have been decided by five points or fewer.

While Houston’s defense has struggled in the second half of its games, the Gamblers’ ground game should keep this one close.

<br />

Houston features the USFL’s leading rusher, Mark Thompson (310 yards), who should continue to have success against a Breakers rush defense allowing 108 yards per game.

The Gamblers could easily be 3-0 if their defense had gotten a couple more stops in second halves. This game should be close throughout, so take the points with the underdog.

The play: Houston Gamblers +4.5.