UNC vs. Saint Peter’s odds, prediction

March Madness 2022 is bringing new heights to the usual Cinderella Story. Typically, these runs would have ended weeks ago. Thankfully, the highly-entertaining Saint Peter’s team from Jersey City, New Jersey is still chugging along in the NCAA Tournament.

Who would’ve thought that this roster would be facing off against the UNC Tar Heels? According to BetMGM, the UNC vs. Saint Peter’s odds have the Tar Heels favored by just eight-and-a-half points. They now have a chance to get to the Final Four on Sunday.

Will the New Jersey squad stand up to a traditional powerhouse once again?

No. 8 UNC vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

How to watch

Gametime: 5:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live, CBS Sports App, fuboTV

Betting on March Madness 2022?

UNC vs. Saint Peter’s odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: Saint Peter’s +8.5 vs. UNC -8.5

Moneyline: Saint Peter’s (+260) vs. UNC (-350)

Total: Over 137.5 (-110) | Under 137.5 (-110)



Saint Peter’s Peacocks celebrate a victory over Purdue to bring them to the Elite Eight Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UNC vs. Saint Peter’s prediction

North Carolina (-8.5) over Saint Peter’s: I’ll sidestep the accusations of being a jinx and take another “L” — what’s another dent when the car is already totaled? — to allow you all to continue this magnificent ride. At the risk of looking stupid (again), I can’t envision the most unlikely run in NCAA Tournament history lasting longer than another 40 minutes. The greatest Cinderella stories feel as if they will never end because we don’t want them to end. But every mid-major team in history can only overcome talent and size disadvantages so many times before midnight. It is why every double-digit seed to reach the Final Four has lost before the title game. It is why Davidson, with Stephen Curry, and Gonzaga, coached by Dan Monson, lost to national powers in the Elite Eight. It is why every other team in history seeded lower than 12th has failed to advance past the Sweet 16.

Saint Peter’s has gotten this far because of its poise and toughness and confidence and clutch free-throw shooting, but also because the slow-paced Peacocks were matched up with favorites that don’t run the floor. Purdue ranked 238th in tempo, Murray State was 243rd and Kentucky was 152nd. The Tar Heels, who have averaged 87 points per game in the tournament and already bested the elite defense of Baylor and UCLA, play at the 36th-fastest pace in the nation. Unlike the Peacocks’ previous opponents, North Carolina — ranked fifth in the nation in rebounding — will force the action and prevent Shaheen Holloway’s defense from getting set.

The Tar Heels’ offense — first in the ACC in free-throw percentage (76.9) and averaging better than 11 3-pointers per game in the tournament — has too many scoring options to go as cold as Saint Peter’s previous conquests, who combined to shoot 28.3 percent on 3-pointers and 69.3 percent on free throws. Plus, the Tar Heels commit few fouls and few turnovers, and will force the Peacocks’ subpar offense to earn its points. In summation: Enjoy another Saint Peter’s miracle!