‘Unbelievable’ Jericho Sims keeps powering the Knicks

Tom Thibodeau believes the Knicks’ latest win was the product of “big rebounds, physicality and hustle plays” in the second half Tuesday night in Orlando.

Second-year center and newly tabbed Slam Dunk contest participant Jericho Sims checked all of those boxes with multiple offensive rebounds and dunks in the fourth quarter of the Knicks’ 102-98 victory over the Magic.

“Unbelievable, he’s getting better and better every game, and he’s been great,” point guard Jalen Brunson said after the game about Sims, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds. “It’s just a credit to his work ethic and how he’s been in the gym. He’s always ready when his numbers called, so for him, continue to get better, but he’s been phenomenal.”

The 24-year-old Sims has started the team’s past 10 games with Mitchell Robinson sidelined since Jan. 19 thumb surgery.

The 6-foot-10 Sims will replace Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe in the dunk contest, competing against KJ Martin (Rockets), Trey Murphy (Pelicans) and Max McClung (G-League) on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City. Knicks teammate Obi Toppin took home the trophy one year ago.





Jericho Sims goes up to defend Markelle Fultz during the Knicks’ win over the Magic on Tuesday. USA TODAY Sports





Jericho Sims dunks the ball against the Magic on Tuesday night. Getty Images

With the Knicks playing in Philadelphia on Friday, Brunson was to have his No. 1 jersey retired Wednesday night at Villanova.

The $104 million point guard led the Wildcats to two national championships and won the Naismith College Player of the Year award as a junior in 2018.

“Very excited, an honoring experience, it’s pretty crazy,” Brunson said. “I don’t really have anything to say besides the fact that I didn’t really go to Villanova to get my jersey retired. I went there to be part of something special and they returned the favor and more.

“From the basketball side, to the rest of the sports, to the academic side, everything, to all facets of Villanova, it’s special.”

The Knicks enjoyed something of a home-court advantage with thousands of vocal fans in attendance in Orlando. As Brunson tweeted afterward, “Mannnnnn Knick fans know how to travel!! Appreciate y’all!”

“It’s always great to have the New York fans here, so we certainly appreciate their support,” Thibodeau said. “I thought that helped bring energy to the game for us.”