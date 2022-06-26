Umpire exits Yankees-Astros after getting hit in mask by foul ball

The first two pitches of the Yankees’ game against the Houston Astros on Sunday at Yankee Stadium were eventful.

Yankee-killer Jose Altuve homered off of Nestor Cortes Jr. on the first pitch of the game to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. On the second pitch, designated hitter Michael Brantley fouled a pitch straight into the mask of home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski.

Muchlinski stumbled and catcher Jose Trevino grabbed him to help him stay on his feet.

Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski , left, is hit in his mask by a foul tip. EPA

Home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski, center, talks to the Yankees medical trainer after he was hit in his mask by a foul tip. EPA

After briefly being examined by a trainer, Muchlinski initially stayed in the game. Then in the third inning, he left the game under the assistance of a Yankees medical staffer. Todd Tichenor, who started the game as the second base ump, replaced Muchlinski as the home plate umpire after about a 10-minute delay. Tichenor was behind the plate for the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Astros on Friday.