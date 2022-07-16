Ukrainian gymnast Ruslan Mezentsev auctions Olympic medal to help war against Russia

Ukrainian Olympic gymnast Ruslan Mezentsev is auctioning off his silver medal from the 2000 Sydney Games and donating the money to his country’s war effort against Russia.

The medal is currently on sale at RR Auction, where the bidding stands at $3,000.

Ruslan Mezentsev RR Auction

The Ukraine men’s gymnastics team in 2000 RR Auction

Mezetsev competed in the floor exercise, pommel horse, and still rings in the men’s all around competition, helping Ukraine to a score of 230.306, finishing second behind China. The country won 23 total medals at the Sydney Games, including three golds, in men’s skeet shooting, and two in swimming — the women’s 200 and 400-meter individual medley.

The buyer’s premium from the sale, which normally goes to the auction house, will also be donated to war funds, according to TMZ.

Mezetsev, 41, also competed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where his best finish in an event was seventh in the team all-around competition.