Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Maylshev dies in war with Russia

A 19-year old Ukrainian biathlete was killed in combat fighting off invading Russian forces, sports organizations said Wednesday.

Yevhen Maylshev was killed Tuesday after taking up arms to defend his homeland against the Russian invasion, the Athletes of Ukraine and Global Athlete said in a joint statement.

Maylshev once competed on the national team of Ukraine and the Kharkiv junior team before ending his career in 2020, the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation told Spanish news site Marca.

“How many more lives need to be lost before sports implements meaningful sanctions?” the Athletes of Ukraine and Global Athlete said in a joint statement.

The groups slammed the International Paralympics Committee’s decision to still allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag, saying the punishment didn’t go far enough.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Post’s live coverage.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Eternal memory,” the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation said.

Maylshev was one of many Ukrainian athletes who have joined the fight to protect their homeland.

Ukrainian tennis player star Sergiy Stakhovsky said Tuesday he left his family in Hungary to join the army.

A map of Russian attacks in Ukraine as of Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

19-year-old Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Maylshev was killed in battle defending his homeland against the Russian invasion. east2west news