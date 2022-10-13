Ugly fan fight erupts at Dodgers vs. Padres MLB playoff game

Security had their hands full at Dodgers Stadium during Game 1 of the Dodgers-Padres NLDS playoff series on Tuesday night.

In a video shared to Twitter, multiple female Dodgers fans were seen brawling by elevators at the stadium. Hair extensions and F-bombs flew in the viral clip, which showed a number of security officers attempting to break up the scuffle.

“Why is she grabbing her hair? Don’t you f–king grab her hair,” one person can be heard yelling, while being held back by a security officer.

WARNING: Graphic Language

A brawl between female Dodgers fans broke out at Dodgers Stadium during Game 1 of the team’s playoff series with the Padres on Oct. 11, 2022.

The women were filmed on the ground and yelling as other fans attempted to walk around the scene. It’s unclear what started the fight, and if police were called.

More fights apparently broke out in the parking lot after the Dodgers defeated the Padres, 5-3. The Padres evened the series on Wednesday night, winning by the same score.

Wednesday night’s game was delayed when a goose flew onto the field in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Dodgers-Padres series continues Friday in San Diego.