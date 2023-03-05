UFC’s Jon Jones still with fiancée Jessie after domestic incident

Jon Jones is back in the UFC, hoisting another championship belt, and it appears his fiancée, Jessie Moses, is sticking by his side.

Moments after winning the heavyweight championship at UFC 285 on Saturday, Jones kissed Moses several times and thanked her during his post-fight octagon interview.

“I want to thank my family, I want to thank my beautiful fiancée Jessie for being my biggest supporter. I love you so much,” Jones said.

Moses stood by in her all-pink suit, smiling the whole way.

The longtime couple’s relationship appeared to be over last year when Jones said on Feb. 23, 2022 that Moses left him, five months after a domestic violence incident.

In September 2021, Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.





Jon Jones kisses his fiancée Jessie Moses as he enters the octagon at UFC 285 on Saturday. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images





Jon Jones (c.) with his fiancée Jessie Moses (pink) and his entourage after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Saturday. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images





Jon Jones reacts to his win in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 285 Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The police were responding to a call from Moses, where she reportedly told police that Jones had put his hands on her and had blood visible on her clothing, nose and mouth.

He posted $8,000 bail, and the domestic violence charge was dropped three months later after a plea deal.

In February 2022, disturbing bodycam footage showed Jones violently slamming his head into a police vehicle while being arrested and repeatedly calling the police officer, “a f–king nerd.”

That same week Jones tweeted that Moses had left him two months prior, after a 20-year relationship, and that the decision “was now finalized.”

“If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast,” he wrote. “I feel like s–t.”





Jon Jones shares a kiss with his fiancee, Jessie Moses following his UFC light heavyweight championship bout during UFC 235 on March 2, 2019. Zuffa LLC





Jon Jones and his fiancée Jessie Moses on Nov. 30, 2011. WireImage

On Saturday, it seemed Jones and Moses had repaired their relationship, and Jones is back on the path to superstardom with his longtime partner at his side.

Jones expects to fight Stipe Miocic in July for his first heavyweight title defense.