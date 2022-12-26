UFC’s Jeff Molina suspended with coach James Krause at center of fight-fixing probe

Commercial Content 21+



Jeff Molina, the No. 14 ranked UFC bantamweight, won’t be seeing octagon action anytime soon.

Molina has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, according to an update on this mixedmartialarts.com. The site is the official record keeper for organized MMA. ESPN was the first to report the profile change and suspension.

Molina’s suspension has not been officially attributed to the investigation involving his coach James Krause, but is listed as “uncategorized.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission is a governing body presiding over the UFC. The suspension is currently pending until their January meeting.

Molina was scheduled to fight on Jan. 14 before pulling out. He trains out of Glory MMA and Fitness with Krause. As of December, Krause’s license had been suspended, and all fighters that train with him will be unable to compete if they did not cut ties with him.

Jeff Molina reacts with coach James Krause after his victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Zuffa LLC



At the beginning of November, Darrick Minner lost via first-round knockout after clearly coming into the fight with a preexisting injury. Many sportsbooks pulled betting on this fight as massive wagers came in on Minner’s opponent, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

In response to these accusations and questions about the integrity of the sport, the Ontario sports betting commission banned mixed martial arts wagering until further notice. Minner was suspended and the NSAC opened an investigation into suspicious wagering.

Molina had been on an excellent start since entering the UFC, where he has rocketed up the rankings after starting his career 3-0. According to the ESPN report, Molina is involved in the investigation that now involves government agencies, possibly including the FBI.

Jeff Molina has his hands wrapped prior to a fight. Zuffa LLC

In a December interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White said that “fight fixing is a huge concern, and it is possible that it happened.” He continued, “If it is true and it happened, people will go to prison.”

There is more to come on this end as we get closer to a crucial January meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission.