UFC’s James Krause suspended, Darrick Minner released over betting probe

There are new developments as a potential betting scandal in UFC gets investigated.

UFC announced Friday afternoon that the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended coach James Krause’s license and that fighter Darrick Minner has been released from the organization.

“Along with the safety and health of its fighters, UFC believes there is no more important component of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport,” UFC said in a statement. “Weeks prior to the Minner fight, the organization sent formal notification to all fighters and members of their teams that they and certain other defined ‘insiders’ were prohibited from wagering on UFC events.

“This was an extension of UFC’s pre-existing (and since updated) fighter Code of Conduct as well as a recognition of various state, federal and international laws and regulations expressly prohibiting conduct that threatens the integrity of the sport including, but not limited to, insider betting based on non-public information, fight-fixing, and other such misconduct. UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates.”

This announcement follows the news that gambling on UFC events had been suspended by regulators in Ontario and Alberta in Canada.

On Nov. 5, Minner fought Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in a UFC match that garnered irregular betting patterns. Money poured in on Nuerdanbieke before the fight, even as he skyrocketed to a -450 favorite. Minner, who was coached by Krause, lost in the first round.

Krause, who is known to run a betting syndicate in which he sells MMA gambling picks, acknowledged after the fight that Minner entered the bout with a knee injury.

“He’s good man. Heartbroken obviously because he’s probably getting cut now,” the coach wrote in a Discord channel. “His knee was jacked going into the fight but gotta pay the bills. Is what it is I suppose.”

UFC further announced Friday that “fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations.”

Included amongst the fighters who train with Krause is UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.