UFC’s Hannah Goldy gets cheeky in bikini post after Molly McCann loss

Hannah “24K” Goldy’s social media presence continues to surge following her brutal TKO loss to Molly McCann at UFC London last month.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old fighter posted a cheeky bikini snap on Instagram, where she gave her 166,000 followers a glimpse at her “Goldy” tattoo on her backside.

“Island Girl,” Goldy captioned the post that featured her at a bar in a bikini holding a drink.

Days earlier, Goldy appeared to take a shot at critics after posting a photo of herself modeling an animal print bikini.

“Cue haters,” she wrote on Instagram.

Goldy seems to be focused on what’s ahead after falling to McCann in July. During the fight, McCann delivered one of her signature spinning back elbows to Goldy.

Two days after the fight, Goldy turned to her OnlyFans page, which she launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, to auction off the panties she wore to the weigh-in.

“I’m auctioning off the UFC panties I wore to weigh ins,” she posted on her page. “DM me with your bids.”

OnlyFans is a paid adult subscription service that enables fans to purchase sultry content in the form of photos and videos. The cost of a subscription to Goldy’s OnlyFans account is $10 as of Thursday. She currently has 297 posts uploaded to her account.

Beyond the steamy snaps she shares on social media, Goldy also posts photos of her son Odin, 5, whom she shares with fellow mixed martial artist Alex Nicholson.

Goldy initially launched her OnlyFans account to help pay for her then-new home. At the time, the athlete was working three jobs at two gyms and a restaurant while the pandemic affected her fight career.

“A bunch of people are making them now and I remember when I made mine it was such an internal struggle for me,” she said during an appearance on James Lynch’s YouTube channel last July.

Goldy isn’t the only fighter that has turned to OnlyFans.

Felice Herrig, currently of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, joined OnlyFans, where she is selling photos of her feet on the exclusive content site. She said last month that the income she rakes in from OnlyFans has allowed her to have a more flexible fight schedule.