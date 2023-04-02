UFC’s Conor McGregor teases WWE title chase after sale news

Conor McGregor apparently wants to be a different type of double champ with the UFC’s parent company close to buying WWE.

The former featherweight and lightweight Champion hinted in a tweet on Sunday at possibly trying to win both the WWE and UFC championships at the same time, being the first to do so if he’s successful.

Presumably, the tweet went off not only because it’s WrestleMania weekend, but UFC-parent company Endeavor is reportedly closing in on purchasing WWE, who had been seeking $9 billion in a sale.

“#Itsinevitable,” said McGregor, who is 22-6 in MMA, and has lost three of his last four fights dating back to 2018.

However, because of injury, he hasn’t been in a UFC octagon since July 2021 and he hasn’t won in one since January 2020.

In the UFC, McGregor hasn’t fought in nearly two years and hasn’t fought for a title in nearly five — the infamous loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Additionally, he’s only fought four times in the last six years, but has been working his way back for a return after breaking his legs against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor is expected to return this year against Michael Chandler, who is No. 5 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

Because of inactivity — and the overall lack of recent wins — McGregor is, for now, unranked.





Conor McGregor AFP via Getty Images





Conor McGregor delivers a left cross to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Poirier subsequently won the fight, McGregor’s most recent UFC bout. Zuffa LLC

Maybe he turns it around and is active enough to become a UFC champion again in his mid-30s.

Because anything is possible in the other company, he might actually have a better chance at winning the WWE championship before becoming UFC champion should he make the jump.

McGregor certainly has the charisms and former MMA stars Brock Lesnar, Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey have all had success in WWE.