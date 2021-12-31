UFC star Yoshinori Horie tweets about sex act to start career

Former UFC star Yoshinori Horie appeared to suggest he performed a sex act for money to start his professional MMA career, The Sun reported.

The Japanese fighter, 26, reportedly went into detail about the “painful” experience in a series of tweets, translated by the outlet.

“Five years ago, when I was with a friend, I was told that I could get money [for a sex act] in Shibuya,” read the tweet, from an unverified Twitter account with 14,300 followers.

“I didn’t have the money and I really wanted to do martial arts on my own!”

In a second tweet, according to The Sun, Horie wrote, “I got 20,000 yen” [$173.82 USD] in less than an hour… I was able to face martial arts in a short time, exceeding the amount of 2 days of part-time work that I do for 8 hours while standing! It’s pretty painful now, but as long as I’m alive I can chase my dreams!”

The featherweight fighter reportedly wrote that he likes women, adding, “I’ve earned the money to live to do martial arts.”

Yoshinori Horie Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Horie, according to the outlet, claimed in the tweets that he was “told to hide [his] face” and that he was “deceived in various ways.”

Horie’s MMA record is 8-2-0, including five KOs. His most recent bout in July 2019, ended in a loss to Hakeem Dawodu. He won his last three fights in RIZIN.