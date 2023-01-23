UFC ref ripped for not stopping Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

The UFC world was left stunned after women’s flyweight Lauren Murphy had her face reconfigured by former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 283.

The fight was nearly as one-sided an affair as it possibly could have been with Andrade winning 30-25 on two judges’ cards and 30-26 on the other.

It means on two cards, two of the judges felt the second and third rounds were so tilted in Andrade’s favor that she won the rounds 10-8.

At the end of the second, former champ Daniel Cormier said: “I don’t know if I’d stop this fight.”

Jon Anik added: “What are we trying to accomplish by going another five.”

Jessica Andrade pummels Lauren Murphy in their UFC 283 fight on Jan. 21, 2023.

Cormier believed it had already been two 10-8 rounds, with only the third round to go — which was the only unanimous 10-8 round on the scorecards.

With more than two minutes left in the third round, Cormier said Murphy wasn’t even seeing the punches.

“The ref has got to stop it. He looks like he wants to, just do it man,” Cormier said.

Jessica Andrade pummels Lauren Murphy in their UFC 283 fight on Jan. 21, 2023.

Jessica Andrade pummels Lauren Murphy in their UFC 283 fight on Jan. 21, 2023.



Jessica Andrade easily won by decision over Lauren Murphy



A minute later amid a flurry of heavy shots, Anik said: “(Referee) Osiris Maia may want to get in there.”

“But he won’t,” Cormier said. “I’m sitting next to (UFC matchmaker) Mick Maynard and Mick’s saying what does he need to see. This fight could have been stopped a long time ago.”

At the end of the fight, Cormier said: “It’s so hard to watch this.”

While Andrade looked fresh at the end of the fight, Murphy was disfigured. It was damage even UFC fighters didn’t want to see.

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser tweeted: “That was f**ked. Andrade is a monster and Lauren Murphy is one of the toughest humans alive which made that even more rough.”

Bantamweight Cub Swanson added: “Mad props to Lauren Murphy for finishing that fight but her corner should have thrown in the towel.”