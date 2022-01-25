UFC legend Don Frye punched ‘drunk’ fan at UFC 270: video

Don Frye was back fighting again at a UFC event Saturday night.
This tussle just took place outside of the octagon.
The UFC Hall of Famer threw a punch at a fan who he says was drunk and challenged Frye to a fight after bumping into him at UFC 270 on Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports.
Frye, 56, told the outlet that the altercation began when the fan bumped into his cowboy hat. A “spirited conversation” followed, which led to the fan challenging Frye to fight, seemingly unaware of who he was taking on. Frye then socked the fan in the face before walking away.
The incident did not lead to an arrest, per TMZ Sports, so Frye remained at Honda Center in Anaheim to watch the rest of the fights, headlined by Francis Ngannou retaining the heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane.
Frye made his professional MMA debut in 1996, when he won UFC 8. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2016 in the Pioneer Wing.