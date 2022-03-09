UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell says ‘evil’ has taken over America ‘and we ain’t afraid of it’

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell said he is “ready to fight” the “evil” that has taken over the United States Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“We’re tired of this politics crap that’s going on,” he told host Tucker Carlson. “It’s evil is what’s going on. Evil has [taken] over this nation and we ain’t afraid of it. And we’re ready to fight.”

Last week, Mitchell vowed not to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, explaining that if Arkansas is invaded, “I will dig my boots in the ground, and I will die for everything I love. And I will not retreat.”

He noted Tuesday that unlike himself, many other people refrain from expressing the same sentiment for fear of losing their jobs.

“I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t even believe in,” he said. “I believe our leaders, a lot of these elites are guilty of treason. What they’ve done is just treasonous.”

The Biden and Pelosi families profit greatly while taxing Americans “to death,” he said.

“These people are trying to destroy our country because they are profiting off the downfall of our country,” he added. “And if y’all don’t see what’s going on, you are blinded every day.”

More specifically, everyday Americans and small businesses are “paying the consequences,” he said.

So is Mitchell, who has been told that his life may be in danger for his refusal to fight for Ukraine. He has also been told to arm himself.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with The Post’s live coverage.

“That’s how worried people are about the state of their country,” he said. “They are worried about my health because I’m coming out and speaking the truth. That’s the type of suppression and oppression that we’re living in, brother.”