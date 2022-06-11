UFC 275 odds, best bets, predictions for Teixeira vs. Prochazka

Commercial Content 21+



UFC 275, live from Singapore! A Pay-Per-View card featuring two title fights and a very interesting main card.

Last week we broke our streak of five-straight profitable weeks. Not to fret, streaks are meant to be broken so new ones can start.

Without further adieu, let’s look at the best ways to bet UFC 275.

UFC record update: 12-5 on straight bets, 2-6 on parlays, +22.1 units profit overall

UFC 275 odds, best bets, predictions

Glover Teixeira faces off with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 Zuffa LLC

Glover Teixeira (+170) vs. Jiri Prochazka (-200)

For the UFC Light Heavyweight title, Glover Teixeira looks to retain his belt against a much larger and athletic Jiri Prochazka.

We have not seen Prochazka in some time, but most questions about his toughness and skill went out the window when he landed a highlight reel spinning backfist knockout against Dominick Reyes.

Last week, we saw Alonzo Menifield dominate an unknown Russian Fighter, Askar Mozharov. When we dove into his record and background, it came to the attention of many that he had many cupcake fights on the Russian circuit to pad his record. These would be wins against an opponent with one win or less in his career.

Well, Prochazka may not be as egregious as Mozharov, but there are plenty of 0-1 and 0-2 opponents on his record. To be clear, we know that Prochazka is a UFC-level fighter and a great one at that.

However, we have not seen him beat the elite-level competition. Furthermore, Prochazka hasn’t exactly been flawless in his two UFC wins. Volkan Oezdemir hurt him when they fought, and Dominick Reyes mounted him.

Breaking down this matchup with the champion, Teixeira is the more skilled mixed martial artist. The problem is his durability when getting hit with strikes; he’s been knocked out three times in his career. This is Jiri’s most likely win condition, so this will come down to Teixeira avoiding heavy strikes.

Glover’s wrestling and jiu-jitsu have carried him to a title. With Prochazka’s uncertain background and only two UFC fights on his resume, Glover is the play for this weekend’s title fight.

UFC 275 best bet prediction

Talia Santos (+400) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (-630)

Valentina Shevchenko who has a 22-3 record, is a massive favorite this weekend against UFC newcomer Taila Santos. The Brazillian Santos is an excellent all-around fighter both with jiu-jitsu and an improving striker.

In the past, we have seen Valentina feast on opponents that are nowhere her level at this division. Her only loss in the UFC was to Amanda Nunes who is much bigger than her. Even their rematch was a narrow split-decision loss for Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line at UFC 275 against Taila Santos Zuffa LLC

Shevchenko has been doubted by many critics, but enough is enough. As for Taila Santos, she is an excellent fighter, and money has been coming in on her at massive odds. She opened as a +550 underdog, and some books have seen her creep down as low as +380.

Santos easily will be worth the price if you hit +550. Nevertheless, if anything under -400 pops up on Shevchenko’s moneyline, it is disrespectful.

The elite Russian fighter could look to make a point in the grappling department and get a submission win (+400). Regardless, the best way to bet the incumbent champion is the ‘over 2.5 rounds’ prop (-136).

This includes half of round three, all of rounds four and five, and a potential decision win.

UFC 275 best bet prediction

Valentina Shevchenko wins in ‘over’ 2.5 rounds -136 (PointsBet)

UFC 275 parlay (+579): Teixeira/Prochazka ‘over’ 1.5 rounds (-138) + Jedrzejczyk/Zhang GTD (-220) + Jake Matthews ML (+138) + Shevchenko ML (-720)