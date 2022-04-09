UFC 273 odds predictions and parlay: Khamzat Chimaev hype

After a week off, the UFC returns for a massive PPV card that features some of the biggest stars in the sport. Although it is not the main event, Khamzat Chimaev will fight former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, in one of the most exciting fights this year.

You’ll notice I am not breaking down either of the title fights. Neither of these fights are showing much betting value for me. It is very difficult to believe that the Korean Zombie is going to beat Alexander Volkanovski and we already watched Petr Yan destroy Aljamain Sterling. Maybe Sterling could silence the doubters but he didn’t show enough the first time — which he won thanks to an illegal Yan knee — for me to bet him.

UFC 273 is going to be exciting to watch and to place wagers on.

New to betting on MMA? Check out the Post’s guide to betting on the UFC.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $5, Win $150 for J. Spieth, R. McIlroy or D. Johnson to make the cut at the Masters 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

UFC 273 odds and predictions

Khamzat Chimaev (-500) vs. Gilbert Burns (+360)

Hailing from Sweden but born in Dagestan, Russia — Khamzat Chimaev looks truly unbeatable. He annihilated every opponent he has faced en route to an undefeated record and only being hit with one significant strike in four wins.

Khamzat Chimaev knocks out Gerald Meerschaert in the first round of their UFC bout. Zuffa LLC

Gilbert Burns is his toughest test yet. Burns nearly knocked out Kamaru Usman in his title shot before succumbing to the Nigerian. Moreover, Chimaev is significantly larger than Burns (6’2 vs. 5’8). The size difference is so pronounced that Chimaev debuted at 185lbs. which will likely be his natural weight class whereas Burns used to fight at 155lbs. In the UFC, size difference is a big advantage.

This is the most exciting fight on the card but isn’t the easiest to bet. From one perspective, this is a step up in challenger for Chimaev. From another, he is way bigger than Burns and is one crazy finish away from a title shot. I’ll take a small bet on Chimaev to win in round two (KO or submission) at +450 on BetMGM. This is by far the best price on the market as some books capped this round prop at +285.

UFC prelim best bet: Mickey Gall (+165) vs. Mike Malott (-195)

New Jersey’s own Mickey Gall faces off against Dana White Contender’s Series alum, Mike Malott. Aside from actually liking Gall as a fighter, including his improved striking and impressive jiu-jitsu submission skills, we have seen next to nothing from Malott.

Malott lost by TKO to UFC fighter Hakeem Dawodu in 2014 followed by a three-round draw in Bellator against Ousmane Thomas Diagne, who is now retired with a 6-8 record. Gall as an underdog is disrespectful, even if Malott has improved. You will hear me say this in the future, so remember this rule of MMA betting, always fade Dana White Contender’s Series alum.

UFC 273 parlay +469 : Dern/Torres GTD -146 + Khamzat Chimaev ML -500 + Hanson/Rodriguez GTD -172 + Oleinik/Vanderaa starts round 2 -128

The odds here are provided by FanDuel who typically offers all users UFC parlay insurance up to $25. If exactly one leg loses, you will get your bet back in site credit.

*GTD = goes the distance or goes to decision