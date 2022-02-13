UFC 271: Dana White debunks Joe Rogan absence rumors: 'No conflict of schedule,' no 'Joe can't work tonight'



UFC president Dana White said that Joe Rogan’s absence from the UFC 271 broadcast team had nothing to do with a rumored “scheduling conflict” or any type of suspension.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.