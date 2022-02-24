UEFA planning to move Champions League final from Russia after Ukraine invasion

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Thursday that president Aleksander Čeferin has called an “extraordinary meeting” scheduled for Friday amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

ESPN reported Thursday that the UEFA is preparing to revoke Saint Petersburg’s hosting rights for the 2022 Champions League final in wake of the situation.

The Champions League final is scheduled to take place at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg on May 28. The Associated Press reported Thursday that it will no longer be the case.

European football’s governing body tweeted a statement on Thursday, which read: “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10 a.m. CET [4 a.m. ET] on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions. Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.”

According to ESPN, the UEFA will likely discuss the involvement of Russian teams in their club competitions during Friday’s meeting.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Getty Images

Other venues are reportedly being considered for the final, however it is unclear which locations are available. Wembley Stadium in London is already occupied on May 28 for the EFL playoffs.

FIFA is also monitoring the situation between Russia and Ukraine, ESPN reported. The World Cup playoffs are set to take place in Moscow next month with Russia facing Poland. Ukraine will play in the World Cup playoffs against Scotland on March 24 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The news came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday cast aside international condemnation and sanctions to launch an attack on Ukraine.

Putin warned other countries that interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”