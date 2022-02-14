The Hamden Journal

UEFA Champions League group standings & results: Updated tables and match schedule

The 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage is in the books with only half of the field of 32 teams surviving the group stage. The top two teams in each group (A through H) advanced to the Round of 16 which will be held in February, the next step in the march to the final on May 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The third-place teams did receive a consolation prize: passage to the Europa League knockout round playoffs, where they will face the Europa League group runners-up for a ticket to that competition’s Round of 16.

If you’re familiar with international soccer, you know how the group stage worked: Each team faced the other three teams at home and on the road for a total of six group matches. Each match was a chance to pick up points (three for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss).

The teams were ranked within their group based on their points total. If two or more teams were even on points, the first tiebreakers were: (1) points in matches among tied teams, (2) goal difference in matches among tied teams, and (3) goals scored in matches among tied teams. The complete list of tiebreakers follows below.

PTS=Points, GP=Games Played, W=Wins, L=Losses, D=Draws, GF=Goals For (scored), GA=Goals Against (conceded), GD=Goal Difference (between goals scored and conceded)

Group A final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Manchester City (X) 12 6 4 2 0 18 10 +8
2. Paris Saint-Germain (X) 11 6 3 1 2 13 8 +5
3. RB Leipzig 7 6 2 3 1 15 14 +1
4. Club Brugge 4 6 1 4 1 6 20 -14

Group A results

Date Match  
Wed, Sept. 15 Club Brugge 1 , PSG 1 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 15 Man City 6 , RB Leipzig 3 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 PSG 2 , Man City 0 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 RB Leipzig 1 , Club Brugge 2 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Club Brugge 1 , Man City 5 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 PSG 3 , RB Leipzig 2 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 Man City 4, Club Brugge 1 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 RB Leipzig 2, PSG 2 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Club Brugge 0, RB Leipzig 5 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Man City 2, PSG 1 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 PSG 4, Club Brugge 1 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 RB Leipzig 2, Man City 1 Highlights

Group B final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Liverpool (X) 18 6 6 0 0 17 6 +11
2. Atletico Madrid (X) 7 6 2 3 1 7 8 -1
3. FC Porto  5 6 1 3 2 4 11 -7
4. AC Milan 4 6 1 4 1 6 9 -3

Group B results

Date Match  
Wed, Sept. 15 Atletico Madrid 0 , Porto 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 15 Liverpool 3 , AC Milan 2 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 Porto 1 , Liverpool 5 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 AC Milan 1 , Atletico Madrid 2 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Porto 1 , AC Milan 0 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Atletico Madrid 2 , Liverpool 3 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 AC Milan 1, Porto 1 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Atletico Madrid 0, AC Milan 1 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Liverpool 2, Porto 0 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 AC Milan 1, Liverpool 2 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3 Highlights

Group C final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Ajax (X) 18 6 6 0 0 20 5 +15
2. Sporting CP (X) 9 6 3 3 0 14 12 +2
3. Borussia Dortmund 9 6 3 3 0 10 11 -1
4. Besiktas JK 0 6 0 6 0 3 19 -16

Group C results

Date Match  
Wed, Sept. 15 Besiktas 1 , B. Dortmund 2 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 15 Sporting CP 1 , Ajax 5 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 Ajax 2 , Besiktas 0 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 B. Dortmund 1 , Sporting CP 0 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Besiktas 1 , Sporting CP 4 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Ajax 4 , B. Dortmund 0 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 Sporting CP 4, Besiktas 0 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 B. Dortmund 1, Ajax 3 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Besiktas 1, Ajax 2 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Sporting CP 3, B. Dortmund 1 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 B. Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 Ajax 4, Sporting CP 2 Highlights

Group D final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Real Madrid (X) 15 6 5 1 0 14 3 +11
2. Inter Milan (X) 10 6 3 2 1 8 5 -3
3. FC Sheriff Tiraspol 7 6 2 3 1 7 11 -4
4. Shakhtar Donetsk 2 6 0 4 2 2 12 -10

Group D results

Date Match  
Wed, Sept. 15 FC Sheriff 2 , Shakhtar 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 15 Inter Milan 0 , Real Madrid 1 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 Shakhtar 0 , Inter Milan 0 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 28 Real Madrid 1 , FC Sheriff 2 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Inter Milan 3 , FC Sheriff 1 Highlights
Tues, Oct. 19 Shakhtar 0 , Real Madrid 5 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 1 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 3 FC Sheriff 1, Inter Milan 3 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar 0 Highlights
Wed, Nov. 24 FC Sheriff 0, Real Madrid 3 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0 Highlights
Tues, Dec. 7 Shakhtar 1, FC Sheriff 1 Highlights

Group E final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Bayern Munich (X) 18 6 6 0 0 22 3 +19
2. Benfica (X) 8 6 2 2 2 7 9 -2
3. FC Barcelona 7 6 2 3 1 2 9 -7
4. Dynamo Kiev 1 6 0 5 1 1 11 -10

Group E schedule

Date Match  
Tues, Sept. 14 Dynamo Kiev 0 , Benfica 0 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 14 Barcelona 0 , Bayern 3 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 Bayern 5 , Dynamo Kiev 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 Benfica 3 , Barcelona 0 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 Barcelona 1 , Dynamo Kiev 0 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 Benfica 0 , Bayern 4 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Bayern 5, Benfica 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Dynamo Kiev 1, Bayern 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Barcelona 0, Benfica 0 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 Benfica 2, Dynamo Kiev 0 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 Bayern 3, Barcelona 0 Highlights

Group F final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Manchester United (X) 11 6 3 1 2 11 8 +3
2. Villarreal (X) 10 6 3 2 1 12 9 +3
3. Atalanta 6 6 1 2 3 12 13 -1
4. BSC Young Boys 5 6 1 3 2 7 12 -5

Group F schedule

Date Match  
Tues, Sept. 14 Young Boys 2 , Man United 1 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 14 Villarreal 2 , Atalanta 2 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 Atalanta 1 , Young Boys 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 Man United 2 , Villarreal 1 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 Young Boys 1 , Villarreal 4 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 Man United 3 , Atalanta 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Villarreal 2, Young Boys 0 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Atalanta 2, Man United 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Villarreal 0, Man United 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Young Boys 3, Atalanta 3 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 Man United 1, Young Boys 1 Highlights
Thurs, Dec. 9 Atalanta 2, Villarreal 3 Highlights

Group G final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. LOSC Lille (X) 11 6 3 1 2 7 4 +3
2. RB Salzburg (X) 10 6 3 2 1 8 6 +2
3. Sevilla 6 6 1 2 3 5 5 0
4. VfL Wolfsburg 5 6 1 3 2 5 10 -5

Group G schedule

Date Match  
Tues, Sept. 14 Sevilla 1 , RB Salzburg 1 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 14 LOSC Lille 0 , VfL Wolfsburg 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 VfL Wolfsburg 1 , Sevilla 1 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 RB Salzburg 2 , LOSC Lille 1 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 RB Salzburg 3 , VfL Wolfsburg 1 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 LOSC Lille 0 , Sevilla 0 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 VfL Wolfsburg 2 , RB Salzburg 1 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Sevilla 1, LOSC Lille 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 LOSC Lille 1, RB Salzburg 0 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Sevilla 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 RB Salzburg 1, Sevilla 0 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 VfL Wolfsburg 1, LOSC Lille 3 Highlights

Group H final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD
1. Juventus (X) 15 6 5 1 0 10 6 +4
2. Chelsea (X) 13 6 4 1 1 13 4 +9
3. FC Zenit  5 6 1 3 2 10 10 0
4. Malmo FF 1 6 0 5 1 1 14 -13

Group H schedule

Date Match  
Tues, Sept. 14 Malmo FF 0 , Juventus 3 Highlights
Tues, Sept. 14 Chelsea 1 , FC Zenit 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 FC Zenit 4 , Malmo FF 0 Highlights
Wed, Sept. 29 Juventus 1 , Chelsea  0 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 Chelsea 4 , Malmo FF 0 Highlights
Wed, Oct. 20 FC Zenit 0 , Juventus 1 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Malmo FF 0 , Chelsea 1 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 2 Juventus 4, FC Zenit 2 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Malmo FF 1, FC Zenit 1 Highlights
Tues, Nov. 23 Chelsea 4, Juventus 0 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 Juventus 1, Malmo FF 0 Highlights
Wed, Dec. 8 FC Zenit 3, Chelsea 3 Highlights

Round of 16

1st Legs

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Tues, Feb. 15 PSG vs. Real Madrid  3 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, Feb. 15 Sporting CP vs. Man City 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, Feb. 16 Inter Milan vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. CBS, UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, Feb. 16 RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, Feb. 22 Chelsea vs. LOSC Lille 3 p.m. CBS, Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, Feb. 22 Villarreal CF vs. Juventus 3 p.m. UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, Feb. 23 Atletico Madrid vs. Man United 3 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, Feb. 23 Benfica vs. Ajax 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+

2nd Legs

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Tues, March 8 Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, March 8 Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 3 p.m. CBS, UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, March 9 Man City vs. Sporting CP 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, March 9 Real Madrid vs. PSG 3 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, March 15 Ajax vs. Benfica 4 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, March 15 Man United vs. Atletico Madrid 4 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, March 16 Juventus vs. Villarreal 4 p.m. Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, March 16 LOSC Lille vs. Chelsea 4 p.m. CBS, Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+

Quarterfinals

After the Round of 16 winners are determined, there will be a quarterfinal draw held on Friday, March 18 that will also establish the rest of the bracket through to the final. There are no seedings involved in that draw and, unlike the Round of 16, teams from the same country can be drawn against one another.

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Tues, April 5 Quarterfinal #1 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, April 5 Quarterfinal #2 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, April 6 Quarterfinal #3 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, April 6 Quarterfinal #4 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, April 12 Quarterfinal #1 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, April 12 Quarterfinal #2 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, April 13 Quarterfinal #3 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, April 13 Quarterfinal #4 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+

Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream
Tues, April 26 Semifinal #1 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, April 27 Semifinal #2 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Tues, May 3 Semifinal #1 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+
Wed, May 4 Semifinal #2 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+

Champions League Final

Date Match Time TV channels Stream
Sat, May 28 Semifinal winners 3 p.m. CBS, Univision fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.tv

Champions League Group Stage Tiebreakers

The full list of UEFA Champions League group stage tiebreakers follow below: 

  1. points obtained in group matches played among teams in question
  2. superior goal difference from group matches played among teams in question
  3. goals scored in group matches played among teams in question
  4. superior goal difference in all group matches
  5. goals scored in all group matches
  6. away goals scored in all group matches
  7. wins in all group matches
  8. away wins in all group matches
  9. disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards
  10. UEFA club coefficient

One twist to the tiebreaker rules: If there are three or more teams deadlocked on points and tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 help to separate one or more of those teams, then tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 are reapplied to any remaining teams that are still tied before moving on to Nos. 4-10.

