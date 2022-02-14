UEFA Champions League group standings & results: Updated tables and match schedule

The 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage is in the books with only half of the field of 32 teams surviving the group stage. The top two teams in each group (A through H) advanced to the Round of 16 which will be held in February, the next step in the march to the final on May 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The third-place teams did receive a consolation prize: passage to the Europa League knockout round playoffs, where they will face the Europa League group runners-up for a ticket to that competition’s Round of 16.

If you’re familiar with international soccer, you know how the group stage worked: Each team faced the other three teams at home and on the road for a total of six group matches. Each match was a chance to pick up points (three for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss).

The teams were ranked within their group based on their points total. If two or more teams were even on points, the first tiebreakers were: (1) points in matches among tied teams, (2) goal difference in matches among tied teams, and (3) goals scored in matches among tied teams. The complete list of tiebreakers follows below.

PTS=Points, GP=Games Played, W=Wins, L=Losses, D=Draws, GF=Goals For (scored), GA=Goals Against (conceded), GD=Goal Difference (between goals scored and conceded)

Group A final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Manchester City (X) 12 6 4 2 0 18 10 +8 2. Paris Saint-Germain (X) 11 6 3 1 2 13 8 +5 3. RB Leipzig 7 6 2 3 1 15 14 +1 4. Club Brugge 4 6 1 4 1 6 20 -14

Group A results

Date Match Wed, Sept. 15 Club Brugge 1 , PSG 1 Highlights Wed, Sept. 15 Man City 6 , RB Leipzig 3 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 PSG 2 , Man City 0 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 RB Leipzig 1 , Club Brugge 2 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Club Brugge 1 , Man City 5 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 PSG 3 , RB Leipzig 2 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 Man City 4, Club Brugge 1 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 RB Leipzig 2, PSG 2 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Club Brugge 0, RB Leipzig 5 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Man City 2, PSG 1 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 PSG 4, Club Brugge 1 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 RB Leipzig 2, Man City 1 Highlights

Group B final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Liverpool (X) 18 6 6 0 0 17 6 +11 2. Atletico Madrid (X) 7 6 2 3 1 7 8 -1 3. FC Porto 5 6 1 3 2 4 11 -7 4. AC Milan 4 6 1 4 1 6 9 -3

Group B results

Date Match Wed, Sept. 15 Atletico Madrid 0 , Porto 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 15 Liverpool 3 , AC Milan 2 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 Porto 1 , Liverpool 5 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 AC Milan 1 , Atletico Madrid 2 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Porto 1 , AC Milan 0 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Atletico Madrid 2 , Liverpool 3 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 AC Milan 1, Porto 1 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Atletico Madrid 0, AC Milan 1 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Liverpool 2, Porto 0 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 AC Milan 1, Liverpool 2 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3 Highlights

Group C final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Ajax (X) 18 6 6 0 0 20 5 +15 2. Sporting CP (X) 9 6 3 3 0 14 12 +2 3. Borussia Dortmund 9 6 3 3 0 10 11 -1 4. Besiktas JK 0 6 0 6 0 3 19 -16

Group C results

Date Match Wed, Sept. 15 Besiktas 1 , B. Dortmund 2 Highlights Wed, Sept. 15 Sporting CP 1 , Ajax 5 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 Ajax 2 , Besiktas 0 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 B. Dortmund 1 , Sporting CP 0 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Besiktas 1 , Sporting CP 4 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Ajax 4 , B. Dortmund 0 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 Sporting CP 4, Besiktas 0 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 B. Dortmund 1, Ajax 3 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Besiktas 1, Ajax 2 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Sporting CP 3, B. Dortmund 1 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 B. Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 Ajax 4, Sporting CP 2 Highlights

Group D final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Real Madrid (X) 15 6 5 1 0 14 3 +11 2. Inter Milan (X) 10 6 3 2 1 8 5 -3 3. FC Sheriff Tiraspol 7 6 2 3 1 7 11 -4 4. Shakhtar Donetsk 2 6 0 4 2 2 12 -10

Group D results

Date Match Wed, Sept. 15 FC Sheriff 2 , Shakhtar 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 15 Inter Milan 0 , Real Madrid 1 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 Shakhtar 0 , Inter Milan 0 Highlights Tues, Sept. 28 Real Madrid 1 , FC Sheriff 2 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Inter Milan 3 , FC Sheriff 1 Highlights Tues, Oct. 19 Shakhtar 0 , Real Madrid 5 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 1 Highlights Wed, Nov. 3 FC Sheriff 1, Inter Milan 3 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar 0 Highlights Wed, Nov. 24 FC Sheriff 0, Real Madrid 3 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0 Highlights Tues, Dec. 7 Shakhtar 1, FC Sheriff 1 Highlights

Group E final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Bayern Munich (X) 18 6 6 0 0 22 3 +19 2. Benfica (X) 8 6 2 2 2 7 9 -2 3. FC Barcelona 7 6 2 3 1 2 9 -7 4. Dynamo Kiev 1 6 0 5 1 1 11 -10

Group E schedule

Date Match Tues, Sept. 14 Dynamo Kiev 0 , Benfica 0 Highlights Tues, Sept. 14 Barcelona 0 , Bayern 3 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 Bayern 5 , Dynamo Kiev 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 Benfica 3 , Barcelona 0 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 Barcelona 1 , Dynamo Kiev 0 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 Benfica 0 , Bayern 4 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Bayern 5, Benfica 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Dynamo Kiev 1, Bayern 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Barcelona 0, Benfica 0 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 Benfica 2, Dynamo Kiev 0 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 Bayern 3, Barcelona 0 Highlights

Group F final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Manchester United (X) 11 6 3 1 2 11 8 +3 2. Villarreal (X) 10 6 3 2 1 12 9 +3 3. Atalanta 6 6 1 2 3 12 13 -1 4. BSC Young Boys 5 6 1 3 2 7 12 -5

Group F schedule

Date Match Tues, Sept. 14 Young Boys 2 , Man United 1 Highlights Tues, Sept. 14 Villarreal 2 , Atalanta 2 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 Atalanta 1 , Young Boys 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 Man United 2 , Villarreal 1 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 Young Boys 1 , Villarreal 4 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 Man United 3 , Atalanta 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Villarreal 2, Young Boys 0 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Atalanta 2, Man United 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Villarreal 0, Man United 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Young Boys 3, Atalanta 3 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 Man United 1, Young Boys 1 Highlights Thurs, Dec. 9 Atalanta 2, Villarreal 3 Highlights

Group G final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. LOSC Lille (X) 11 6 3 1 2 7 4 +3 2. RB Salzburg (X) 10 6 3 2 1 8 6 +2 3. Sevilla 6 6 1 2 3 5 5 0 4. VfL Wolfsburg 5 6 1 3 2 5 10 -5

Group G schedule

Date Match Tues, Sept. 14 Sevilla 1 , RB Salzburg 1 Highlights Tues, Sept. 14 LOSC Lille 0 , VfL Wolfsburg 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 VfL Wolfsburg 1 , Sevilla 1 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 RB Salzburg 2 , LOSC Lille 1 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 RB Salzburg 3 , VfL Wolfsburg 1 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 LOSC Lille 0 , Sevilla 0 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 VfL Wolfsburg 2 , RB Salzburg 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Sevilla 1, LOSC Lille 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 LOSC Lille 1, RB Salzburg 0 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Sevilla 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 RB Salzburg 1, Sevilla 0 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 VfL Wolfsburg 1, LOSC Lille 3 Highlights

Group H final standings

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Juventus (X) 15 6 5 1 0 10 6 +4 2. Chelsea (X) 13 6 4 1 1 13 4 +9 3. FC Zenit 5 6 1 3 2 10 10 0 4. Malmo FF 1 6 0 5 1 1 14 -13

Group H schedule

Date Match Tues, Sept. 14 Malmo FF 0 , Juventus 3 Highlights Tues, Sept. 14 Chelsea 1 , FC Zenit 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 FC Zenit 4 , Malmo FF 0 Highlights Wed, Sept. 29 Juventus 1 , Chelsea 0 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 Chelsea 4 , Malmo FF 0 Highlights Wed, Oct. 20 FC Zenit 0 , Juventus 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Malmo FF 0 , Chelsea 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 2 Juventus 4, FC Zenit 2 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Malmo FF 1, FC Zenit 1 Highlights Tues, Nov. 23 Chelsea 4, Juventus 0 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 Juventus 1, Malmo FF 0 Highlights Wed, Dec. 8 FC Zenit 3, Chelsea 3 Highlights

Round of 16

1st Legs

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Tues, Feb. 15 PSG vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, Feb. 15 Sporting CP vs. Man City 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, Feb. 16 Inter Milan vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. CBS, UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, Feb. 16 RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, Feb. 22 Chelsea vs. LOSC Lille 3 p.m. CBS, Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, Feb. 22 Villarreal CF vs. Juventus 3 p.m. UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, Feb. 23 Atletico Madrid vs. Man United 3 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, Feb. 23 Benfica vs. Ajax 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+

2nd Legs

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Tues, March 8 Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, March 8 Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 3 p.m. CBS, UniMas, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, March 9 Man City vs. Sporting CP 3 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, March 9 Real Madrid vs. PSG 3 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, March 15 Ajax vs. Benfica 4 p.m. Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, March 15 Man United vs. Atletico Madrid 4 p.m. CBS, Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, March 16 Juventus vs. Villarreal 4 p.m. Univision, TUDN fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, March 16 LOSC Lille vs. Chelsea 4 p.m. CBS, Galavision fuboTV, Paramount+

Quarterfinals

After the Round of 16 winners are determined, there will be a quarterfinal draw held on Friday, March 18 that will also establish the rest of the bracket through to the final. There are no seedings involved in that draw and, unlike the Round of 16, teams from the same country can be drawn against one another.

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Tues, April 5 Quarterfinal #1 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, April 5 Quarterfinal #2 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, April 6 Quarterfinal #3 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, April 6 Quarterfinal #4 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, April 12 Quarterfinal #1 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, April 12 Quarterfinal #2 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, April 13 Quarterfinal #3 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, April 13 Quarterfinal #4 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+

Semifinals

Date Match Time (ET) TV channels Stream Tues, April 26 Semifinal #1 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, April 27 Semifinal #2 – Leg 1 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Tues, May 3 Semifinal #1 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+ Wed, May 4 Semifinal #2 – Leg 2 3 p.m. TBD fuboTV, Paramount+

Champions League Final

Date Match Time TV channels Stream Sat, May 28 Semifinal winners 3 p.m. CBS, Univision fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.tv

Champions League Group Stage Tiebreakers

The full list of UEFA Champions League group stage tiebreakers follow below:

points obtained in group matches played among teams in question superior goal difference from group matches played among teams in question goals scored in group matches played among teams in question superior goal difference in all group matches goals scored in all group matches away goals scored in all group matches wins in all group matches away wins in all group matches disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards UEFA club coefficient

One twist to the tiebreaker rules: If there are three or more teams deadlocked on points and tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 help to separate one or more of those teams, then tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 are reapplied to any remaining teams that are still tied before moving on to Nos. 4-10.