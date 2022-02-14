UEFA Champions League group standings & results: Updated tables and match schedule

The 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage is in the books with only half of the field of 32 teams surviving the group stage. The top two teams in each group (A through H) advanced to the Round of 16 which will be held in February, the next step in the march to the final on May 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
The third-place teams did receive a consolation prize: passage to the Europa League knockout round playoffs, where they will face the Europa League group runners-up for a ticket to that competition’s Round of 16.
If you’re familiar with international soccer, you know how the group stage worked: Each team faced the other three teams at home and on the road for a total of six group matches. Each match was a chance to pick up points (three for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss).
The teams were ranked within their group based on their points total. If two or more teams were even on points, the first tiebreakers were: (1) points in matches among tied teams, (2) goal difference in matches among tied teams, and (3) goals scored in matches among tied teams. The complete list of tiebreakers follows below.
PTS=Points, GP=Games Played, W=Wins, L=Losses, D=Draws, GF=Goals For (scored), GA=Goals Against (conceded), GD=Goal Difference (between goals scored and conceded)
Group A final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Manchester City (X)
|12
|6
|4
|2
|0
|18
|10
|+8
|2. Paris Saint-Germain (X)
|11
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|8
|+5
|3. RB Leipzig
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|14
|+1
|4. Club Brugge
|4
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|20
|-14
Group A results
|Date
|Match
|
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Club Brugge 1 , PSG 1
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Man City 6 , RB Leipzig 3
|Tues, Sept. 28
|PSG 2 , Man City 0
|Tues, Sept. 28
|RB Leipzig 1 , Club Brugge 2
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Club Brugge 1 , Man City 5
|Tues, Oct. 19
|PSG 3 , RB Leipzig 2
|Wed, Nov. 3
|Man City 4, Club Brugge 1
|Wed, Nov. 3
|RB Leipzig 2, PSG 2
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Club Brugge 0, RB Leipzig 5
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Man City 2, PSG 1
|Tues, Dec. 7
|PSG 4, Club Brugge 1
|Tues, Dec. 7
|RB Leipzig 2, Man City 1
Group B final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Liverpool (X)
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|17
|6
|+11
|2. Atletico Madrid (X)
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|3. FC Porto
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|4. AC Milan
|4
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|9
|-3
Group B results
|Date
|Match
|
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Atletico Madrid 0 , Porto 0
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Liverpool 3 , AC Milan 2
|Tues, Sept. 28
|Porto 1 , Liverpool 5
|Tues, Sept. 28
|AC Milan 1 , Atletico Madrid 2
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Porto 1 , AC Milan 0
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Atletico Madrid 2 , Liverpool 3
|Wed, Nov. 3
|AC Milan 1, Porto 1
|Wed, Nov. 3
|Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Atletico Madrid 0, AC Milan 1
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Liverpool 2, Porto 0
|Tues, Dec. 7
|AC Milan 1, Liverpool 2
|Tues, Dec. 7
|Porto 1, Atletico Madrid 3
Group C final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Ajax (X)
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|2. Sporting CP (X)
|9
|6
|3
|3
|0
|14
|12
|+2
|3. Borussia Dortmund
|9
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|11
|-1
|4. Besiktas JK
|0
|6
|0
|6
|0
|3
|19
|-16
Group C results
|Date
|Match
|
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Besiktas 1 , B. Dortmund 2
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Sporting CP 1 , Ajax 5
|Tues, Sept. 28
|Ajax 2 , Besiktas 0
|Tues, Sept. 28
|B. Dortmund 1 , Sporting CP 0
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Besiktas 1 , Sporting CP 4
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Ajax 4 , B. Dortmund 0
|Wed, Nov. 3
|Sporting CP 4, Besiktas 0
|Wed, Nov. 3
|B. Dortmund 1, Ajax 3
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Besiktas 1, Ajax 2
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Sporting CP 3, B. Dortmund 1
|Tues, Dec. 7
|B. Dortmund 5, Besiktas 0
|Tues, Dec. 7
|Ajax 4, Sporting CP 2
Group D final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Real Madrid (X)
|15
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|3
|+11
|2. Inter Milan (X)
|10
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|-3
|3. FC Sheriff Tiraspol
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|11
|-4
|4. Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|12
|-10
Group D results
|Date
|Match
|
|Wed, Sept. 15
|FC Sheriff 2 , Shakhtar 0
|Wed, Sept. 15
|Inter Milan 0 , Real Madrid 1
|Tues, Sept. 28
|Shakhtar 0 , Inter Milan 0
|Tues, Sept. 28
|Real Madrid 1 , FC Sheriff 2
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Inter Milan 3 , FC Sheriff 1
|Tues, Oct. 19
|Shakhtar 0 , Real Madrid 5
|Wed, Nov. 3
|Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 1
|Wed, Nov. 3
|FC Sheriff 1, Inter Milan 3
|Wed, Nov. 24
|Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar 0
|Wed, Nov. 24
|FC Sheriff 0, Real Madrid 3
|Tues, Dec. 7
|Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 0
|Tues, Dec. 7
|Shakhtar 1, FC Sheriff 1
Group E final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Bayern Munich (X)
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|22
|3
|+19
|2. Benfica (X)
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|3. FC Barcelona
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|2
|9
|-7
|4. Dynamo Kiev
|1
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|11
|-10
Group E schedule
|Date
|Match
|
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Dynamo Kiev 0 , Benfica 0
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Barcelona 0 , Bayern 3
|Wed, Sept. 29
|Bayern 5 , Dynamo Kiev 0
|Wed, Sept. 29
|Benfica 3 , Barcelona 0
|Wed, Oct. 20
|Barcelona 1 , Dynamo Kiev 0
|Wed, Oct. 20
|Benfica 0 , Bayern 4
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Dynamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Bayern 5, Benfica 2
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Dynamo Kiev 1, Bayern 2
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Barcelona 0, Benfica 0
|Wed, Dec. 8
|Benfica 2, Dynamo Kiev 0
|Wed, Dec. 8
|Bayern 3, Barcelona 0
Group F final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Manchester United (X)
|11
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|+3
|2. Villarreal (X)
|10
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|9
|+3
|3. Atalanta
|6
|6
|1
|2
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|4. BSC Young Boys
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|12
|-5
Group F schedule
|Date
|Match
|
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Young Boys 2 , Man United 1
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Villarreal 2 , Atalanta 2
|Wed, Sept. 29
|Atalanta 1 , Young Boys 0
|Wed, Sept. 29
|Man United 2 , Villarreal 1
|Wed, Oct. 20
|Young Boys 1 , Villarreal 4
|Wed, Oct. 20
|Man United 3 , Atalanta 2
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Villarreal 2, Young Boys 0
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Atalanta 2, Man United 2
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Villarreal 0, Man United 2
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Young Boys 3, Atalanta 3
|Wed, Dec. 8
|Man United 1, Young Boys 1
|Thurs, Dec. 9
|Atalanta 2, Villarreal 3
Group G final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. LOSC Lille (X)
|11
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|4
|+3
|2. RB Salzburg (X)
|10
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|3. Sevilla
|6
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5
|0
|4. VfL Wolfsburg
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
Group G schedule
|Date
|Match
|
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Sevilla 1 , RB Salzburg 1
|Tues, Sept. 14
|LOSC Lille 0 , VfL Wolfsburg 0
|Wed, Sept. 29
|VfL Wolfsburg 1 , Sevilla 1
|Wed, Sept. 29
|RB Salzburg 2 , LOSC Lille 1
|Wed, Oct. 20
|RB Salzburg 3 , VfL Wolfsburg 1
|Wed, Oct. 20
|LOSC Lille 0 , Sevilla 0
|Tues, Nov. 2
|VfL Wolfsburg 2 , RB Salzburg 1
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Sevilla 1, LOSC Lille 2
|Tues, Nov. 23
|LOSC Lille 1, RB Salzburg 0
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Sevilla 2, VfL Wolfsburg 0
|Wed, Dec. 8
|RB Salzburg 1, Sevilla 0
|Wed, Dec. 8
|VfL Wolfsburg 1, LOSC Lille 3
Group H final standings
|Team
|PTS
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1. Juventus (X)
|15
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|6
|+4
|2. Chelsea (X)
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|4
|+9
|3. FC Zenit
|5
|6
|1
|3
|2
|10
|10
|0
|4. Malmo FF
|1
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|14
|-13
Group H schedule
|Date
|Match
|
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Malmo FF 0 , Juventus 3
|Tues, Sept. 14
|Chelsea 1 , FC Zenit 0
|Wed, Sept. 29
|FC Zenit 4 , Malmo FF 0
|Wed, Sept. 29
|Juventus 1 , Chelsea 0
|Wed, Oct. 20
|Chelsea 4 , Malmo FF 0
|Wed, Oct. 20
|FC Zenit 0 , Juventus 1
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Malmo FF 0 , Chelsea 1
|Tues, Nov. 2
|Juventus 4, FC Zenit 2
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Malmo FF 1, FC Zenit 1
|Tues, Nov. 23
|Chelsea 4, Juventus 0
|Wed, Dec. 8
|Juventus 1, Malmo FF 0
|Wed, Dec. 8
|FC Zenit 3, Chelsea 3
Round of 16
1st Legs
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV channels
|Stream
|Tues, Feb. 15
|PSG vs. Real Madrid
|3 p.m.
|CBS, Univision, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, Feb. 15
|Sporting CP vs. Man City
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, Feb. 16
|Inter Milan vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|CBS, UniMas, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, Feb. 16
|RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, Feb. 22
|Chelsea vs. LOSC Lille
|3 p.m.
|CBS, Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, Feb. 22
|Villarreal CF vs. Juventus
|3 p.m.
|UniMas, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, Feb. 23
|Atletico Madrid vs. Man United
|3 p.m.
|CBS, Univision, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, Feb. 23
|Benfica vs. Ajax
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
2nd Legs
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV channels
|Stream
|Tues, March 8
|Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, March 8
|Liverpool vs. Inter Milan
|3 p.m.
|CBS, UniMas, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, March 9
|Man City vs. Sporting CP
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, March 9
|Real Madrid vs. PSG
|3 p.m.
|CBS, Univision, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, March 15
|Ajax vs. Benfica
|4 p.m.
|Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, March 15
|Man United vs. Atletico Madrid
|4 p.m.
|CBS, Univision, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, March 16
|Juventus vs. Villarreal
|4 p.m.
|Univision, TUDN
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, March 16
|LOSC Lille vs. Chelsea
|4 p.m.
|CBS, Galavision
|fuboTV, Paramount+
Quarterfinals
After the Round of 16 winners are determined, there will be a quarterfinal draw held on Friday, March 18 that will also establish the rest of the bracket through to the final. There are no seedings involved in that draw and, unlike the Round of 16, teams from the same country can be drawn against one another.
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV channels
|Stream
|Tues, April 5
|Quarterfinal #1 – Leg 1
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, April 5
|Quarterfinal #2 – Leg 1
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, April 6
|Quarterfinal #3 – Leg 1
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, April 6
|Quarterfinal #4 – Leg 1
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, April 12
|Quarterfinal #1 – Leg 2
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, April 12
|Quarterfinal #2 – Leg 2
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, April 13
|Quarterfinal #3 – Leg 2
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, April 13
|Quarterfinal #4 – Leg 2
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
Semifinals
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV channels
|Stream
|Tues, April 26
|Semifinal #1 – Leg 1
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, April 27
|Semifinal #2 – Leg 1
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Tues, May 3
|Semifinal #1 – Leg 2
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
|Wed, May 4
|Semifinal #2 – Leg 2
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|fuboTV, Paramount+
Champions League Final
|Date
|Match
|Time
|TV channels
|Stream
|Sat, May 28
|Semifinal winners
|3 p.m.
|CBS, Univision
|fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.tv
Champions League Group Stage Tiebreakers
The full list of UEFA Champions League group stage tiebreakers follow below:
- points obtained in group matches played among teams in question
- superior goal difference from group matches played among teams in question
- goals scored in group matches played among teams in question
- superior goal difference in all group matches
- goals scored in all group matches
- away goals scored in all group matches
- wins in all group matches
- away wins in all group matches
- disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards
- UEFA club coefficient
One twist to the tiebreaker rules: If there are three or more teams deadlocked on points and tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 help to separate one or more of those teams, then tiebreakers Nos. 1-3 are reapplied to any remaining teams that are still tied before moving on to Nos. 4-10.