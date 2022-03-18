UConn’s heartache a harsh reality

BUFFALO — The reality of the night, and of the scoreboard, hits in a hurry. The finality is what smothers you first, especially for the seniors. That’s why Dan Hurley stopped as he hit the corridors of KeyBank Center a few moments after his Connecticut Huskies were booted from the NCAA Tournament, a second No. 5 seed taken out by a No. 12 seed here, this time New Mexico State.

Hurley had seen Tyler Polley, a backup forward, out of the corner of his eye. And Polley was reacting the way seniors at 16 different schools did Thursday — he was weeping. Hurley has been there. And Hurley knew what his job was.

“You,” he told Polley, “have nothing — nothing — to be ashamed of.”

But Polley cried anyway, because for every spasm of joy we see at these tournament games every year there is a flip side. For every Saint Peter’s, there is a Kentucky — and, yes, Kentucky’s players are made of flesh, blood and tear ducts, too. For every Richmond there is an Iowa. And for every New Mexico State there is a UConn.

“It sucks,” Hurley would say, summarizing the tournament experience for half the field Thursday.

Maybe with some time and some distance, the Huskies and their coaches will be able to understand that even if they weren’t at their best, they probably would’ve survived against most teams in the bracket.

UConn’s Tyler Polley reacts after losing to New Mexico State. Getty Images

But, then, most teams don’t have Teddy Allen.

But the Aggies do, after Allen’s initial collegiate forays at West Virginia and Nebraska. Hurley himself had marveled at some of the things Allen can do.

“He’s a bucket,” Hurley had said Wednesday, with deep admiration.

He is. He sure was Thursday. Thursday he was every highlight from every basketball movie ever, spliced together: a little “Hoosiers.” A little “Fast Break.” A little “Fish That Saved Pittsburgh.” He made absurd shots from beyond the 3-point arc. He drew foul after foul, and then made all 13 of his foul shots. He scored 37 points. It felt like 57.

“I really didn’t feel like I was in a zone,” Allen said afterward. “That’s just how I play.”

His coach, Chris Jans, wasn’t about to argue.

“What you saw tonight,” Jans said, “we see every day.”

Jans had been standing not far from the Richmond locker room when the Spiders had finished off their upset of Iowa earlier in the day. He’d heard them charge off the floor, heard them holler and scream and shout until their lungs could take no more, and he smiled a covetous smile as he listened along.

“Wouldn’t it be something,” he’d said, “if we could do the same thing.”

Then, the Aggies went out and they did the same thing. They took a 10-point lead into the half. They expanded the lead to 14. Then they held on for dear life as the Huskies — mainly R.J. Cole (20 points, four assists) — frittered away all but one point of the lead, and on several occasions. But the Huskies only got even once, 58-58, with 2:06 left.

Getty Images

Then Allen made a rainbow 3-pointer, then two foul shots, then an old-fashioned three-point play. And the crowd, which had adopted New Mexico State in the opening minutes, let loose the kind of roar reserved for these first two days of the tournament.

Except the UConn section. They felt as Polley felt: consumed by the reality, kneecapped by the reality. Two straight seasons the Huskies have qualified for the NCAA Tournament only to be ushered out early by a lower seed. Last year’s disappointment against Maryland had fueled so much of this season. Now they were simply spent: nothing left to give.

“I love this team and I love coaching this team,” Hurley said, before pausing.

“It’s crushing,” he said.

For half the teams in the field Thursday — and another 16 on Friday — crushing only begins to describe the harsh truth on the other side of the final buzzer.