UConn vs. San Diego State

It comes down to this.

Connecticut, the No. 4 seed from the West Region, and San Diego State, the No. 5 seed from the South Region.

The Post’s Zach Braziller breaks down Monday night’s national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Point guard

Tristan Newton has found his game for Connecticut down the stretch after an up-and-down first year in Storrs and is averaging 5.4 assists in the tournament along with 7.6 points.

His defense was instrumental in the semifinal win over Miami, helping the Huskies slow down the dynamic duo of Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack.

The East Carolina transfer will have another challenge against San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell, an explosive 5-foot-10 senior who was key in the Sweet 16 upset of Alabama and is tough to keep out of the lane.

Edge: Even





Darrion Trammell reacts during the second half against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the Final Four. Getty Images

Guard

Two high-scoring guards, Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins and San Diego State’s Matt Bradley, can light it up from deep.

Bradley snapped out of a shooting slump with a 21-point performance in the Final Four win over ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic, while Hawkins had 13 points despite battling food poisoning against Miami.

Bradley, San Diego State’s leading scorer, is a nice college player. The 6-foot-5 Hawkins is a projected first-round NBA draft pick.

Edge: Connecticut

Guard

Andre Jackson Jr. is the rare player who impacts the game without scoring.

The 6-foot-6 UConn wing is a terror in the open court, a freak athlete capable of guarding just about any position and a strong playmaker.

He may be the best glue guy in the nation.

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler, the hero of the win over Florida Atlantic with his right-wing buzzer-beater, is similar to Jackson in that he isn’t depended on to score — the junior is a strong defender and quality distributor.

Edge: Connecticut





Jordan Hawkins shoots the ball against Miami guard Jordan Miller in the Final Four. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Forward

It will be offense (Connecticut’s Alex Karaban) against defense (San Diego State’s Keshad Johnson).

Karaban is a stretch forward who shoots it at a 40.4 percent clip from beyond the arc.

Johnson is known for his physicality and defense.

Edge: Even

Center

Adama Sanogo has been the best player in this tournament, punishing the opposition inside.

The UConn big man from Mali is averaging 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and shooting an absurd 68.1 percent from the field in five games despite fasting for Ramadan.

But he hasn’t seen a post defender like San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah, the two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Don’t take your eyes off this battle of big men.

Edge: Connecticut





Adama Sanogo scores past Miami guard Isaiah Wong during the second half of the Final Four matchup. AP

Bench

Both teams go nine deep and both bring firepower, size and toughness off their benches.

There is no drop-off for either team.

San Diego State forward Jaedon Ledee has come up big in the tournament, scoring in double figures in come-from-behind wins over No. 1 Alabama and Florida Atlantic.

UConn counts elite shooters Joey Calcaterra and Nahiem Alleyne as part of its second unit, but the linchpin is 7-foot-2 freshman center Donovan Clingan, an elite rim protector who is only scratching the surface of his potential.

Edge: Connecticut

Coach

Neither coach has been here before, both in their first national championship game and Final Four.

Dan Hurley has Connecticut back on the big stage in his fifth season, and this feels like only the start with the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class arriving this summer.

After over three decades as an assistant coach, Brian Dutcher was given the reins at San Diego State in 2017, and has continued the success the program enjoyed under Steve Fisher.

The Aztecs are terrific in close games, 10-1 in contests decided by five points or less, a reflection of the 63-year-old coach.

Edge: Even





Brian Dutcher AP

Prediction

San Diego State has the size, physicality and toughness to at least challenge Connecticut inside.

It will impose its will and slow down the pace.

Ultimately, it won’t matter.

The Huskies can win in a half-court game, too.

They have so many ways to beat you.

The Aztecs slow down Sanogo, but Hawkins reminds everyone why he’s the best pro prospect at the Final Four, exploding to open up a close game down the stretch en route to Most Outstanding Player honors.

Connecticut 69, San Diego State 58