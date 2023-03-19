UConn vs. Saint Mary’s pick

Here’s why we think UConn is the team to back when they play Saint Mary’s during the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to watch UConn vs. Saint Mary’s
Gametime: 6:10 p.m. Eastern
TV: TNT
Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV
UConn vs. Saint Mary’s prediction
Dan Hurley won’t be denied a spot in the second week of the tournament again.
In a battle of lockdown defenses, UConn’s vastly superior offense — which exploded for 50 second-half points against Iona, turning a two-point deficit into a 24-point win — will be the difference.
The Gaels have lost three of their four games as underdogs, while the Huskies went 20-11-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.
UConn, which also covered five of six games on neutral courts, will enjoy an atmosphere more akin to a home game in nearby Albany.