UConn vs. Marquette Big East Tournament pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



UConn and Marquette will meet to settle a season series that they’ve split so far.

And, of course, a chance at a Big East championship.

Big East Tournament: UConn vs. Marquette

How to watch

Gametime: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

UConn (-4) over Marquette

The Golden Eagles struggled in a de facto road game against St. John’s.

UConn’s contingent — superior talent and balance — will be even more impactful.

<br />

The rubber match of this series will be decided on the glass.

Even if the Huskies fail to shoot the lights out, like in their quarterfinal win over Providence, second chances won’t be hard to come by, with UConn’s third-ranked offensive rebounding unit set to overwhelm an opponent that ranks 312th in defensive rebounding.

After suffering back-to-back close losses in the Big East semifinals, the Huskies will finally get within one win of capturing their first Big East Tournament title since Kemba Walker’s magical 2011 run.