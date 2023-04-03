UConn tops San Diego State to win 2023 national championship

HOUSTON – This wasn’t a national championship game. It was a coronation.

It was another one-sided NCAA Tournament game in which Connecticut and its opponent didn’t look like they belonged on the same court for extended stretches.

Another contest in which the Huskies always had an answer.

Another 40 minutes that made you wonder how UConn was a No. 4 seed and not a No. 1, and how it looked so mediocre during a January swoon in which it lost six times in eight games.





Connecticut center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after scoring against San Diego State during the first half of the national championship game on Monday. AP





Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins drives to the basket against San Diego State during the second half of the men’s national championship. AP

Really, Monday night was apropos of this tournament: It was Dan Hurley’s Huskies and everyone else.

Connecticut was dominant for 30 minutes, then made plays in the clutch to hold off dogged No. 5 San Diego State to win its fifth national championship and first since 2014, 76-59, at NRG Stadium.

It won each game of the tournament by double figures, joining select company of elite teams.