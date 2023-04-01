UConn rips Miami, will face San Diego State in NCAA final

HOUSTON — It’s now been five games of this. Five games of routs. Five games of blowouts. Five games in which Connecticut hasn’t broken a sweat, five games in which the opposition has looked like it didn’t belong on the same court.

It was more of the same Saturday night.

Fifth-seeded Miami, coming off impressive wins over No. 1 Houston and second-seeded Texas, was overwhelmed.

It was never really in the game over the final 30 minutes, as the fourth-seeded Huskies cruised to a 72-59 national semifinal victory and booked a title game meeting with No. 5 San Diego State Monday night.

This run is starting to become reminiscent of Villanova’s title in 2018, when the Wildcats won their six tournament games by an average of 17.6 points.

In five games, Connecticut is winning by 20.6 points per contest.

It entered the Final Four the overwhelming favorite, and it certainly looked the part in the nightcap.





UConn players on the bench celebrate during their 72-59 Final Four win over Miami. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Adama Sanogo continued his fantastic tournament, producing 21 points and 10 rebounds, and when Miami converged on him, UConn made them pay from the perimeter, hitting nine 3-pointers.

Undersized and too thin up from, the Hurricanes had no answer inside, out-rebounded by nine and outscored in the paint, 38-24.

Their three-headed guard monster of Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Nijel Pack were held in check.

They scored 34 points on an inefficient 30 shots. Miami was held to a season-low 59 points.