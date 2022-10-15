UAB vs. Charlotte prediction, line: 49ers can strike gold

There are some absolute dandy college football matchups on Saturday. Penn State versus Michigan. Alabama versus Tennessee. Oklahoma State versus TCU. And of course, Charlotte versus Alabama-Birmingham.

That’s right, for the Ugly Underdog this week, we’re heading to Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., for a matchup between the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) and the UAB Blazers (3-2), who are 23.5-point favorites.

It has been an ugly season for the 49ers, who have posted some historically bad defensive numbers through six weeks. The Niners are allowing 46.3 points per game, which is dead last in the nation by 3.1 points. Charlotte allowed 43 points to FAU, 41 points to William & Mary, 56 points to Maryland, 41 points to Georgia State, 56 points to South Carolina and 41 points to UTEP so far this season.

Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds AP

The Blazers aren’t an all-world offensive team, but they are averaging 34.6 points per game and rank 23rd in the country in rushing success rate. UAB likely will be able to run roughshod against Charlotte.

But this handicap isn’t about the UAB offense against the Charlotte defense. We know how that’s going to pan out.

So now the question becomes: Can Chris Reynolds and the 49ers’ offense put up enough points to keep this game within this very large spread?



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $5, Get $150 + 3 Month NBA League Pass Sub 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

I think the answer is yes.

While their defense is a sieve, the 49ers’ offense has the ability to put up some crooked numbers, too.

Quarterback Chris Reynolds brings an explosive element to this offense. He’s averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt and has 13 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season. Reynolds has battled injuries, but when he’s in the lineup, this team can light it up. Just ask Georgia State, which allowed 400 yards to Reynolds through the air, or UTEP, which conceded 350 yards and four touchdowns to the redshirt senior.

Reynolds and the 49ers’ offense are happy to sling the ball all over the field because they know they’re going to have to put up big numbers to outlast their horrendous defense. In other words, this is an offense that is built to slip in the backdoor for a cover.

Meanwhile, the opposite will likely be true for the Blazers. UAB’s rushing attack is its bread-and-butter, as the Blazers rank inside the top 25 in rushing success rate but just 75th in passing success rate. The Blazers absolutely walloped Middle Tennessee last week, winning by 27 points and putting up over 300 yards on the ground.

Betting on Sports?

That performance inflated this spread against Charlotte, and it also shows that the Blazers are happy to keep the ball on the deck, which should help milk some clock. That’s always a good thing when you’re trying to cover a huge spread as an underdog.

It’s hard to blame anybody for overlooking this spot on a weekend in which there are three matchups featuring two teams inside the top 13, but sometimes these Dumpster dives end up as the best sweats on any given Saturday.