The final figure skating competition before the 2022 Winter Olympics begins on Thursday, Jan. 6 in Nashville, Tenn. The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will run through Sunday.

The official U.S. skating team will be announced following the championships this weekend. The winners of the competition do not automatically get put on the team, but it does hold some significance in the final decision of who gets on the team and gets to go to Beijing in a few weeks. 16 spots are open for the U.S. figure skating team, and the competitors performances from the past two years are in consideration.

Throughout the three days of competition, there will be eight total events. Two events will take place on Thursday and Friday each, three events will take place on Saturday, while the men’s free skate will wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Sporting News has you covered on how to watch each of the figure skating events throughout the entirety the championship this weekend.

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

TV Channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC and USA Network will be both showing different events at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. USA Network will showcase five events on Thursday through Saturday, while NBC will showcase three events on Friday through Sunday.

NBC is the home of the Olympics for United States coverage.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule 2022

The championships will begin on Thursday, Jan. 6 and run through Sunday, Jan. 9. Coverage begins at different times each day, so here’s a full schedule of the events and what times to tune in.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Event Time (ET) TV Channel Pairs short program 4:45 p.m. USA Network Women’s short program 7:30 p.m. USA Network

Friday, Jan. 7

Event Time (ET) TV Channel Rhythm Dance 3:00 p.m. USA Network Women’s free skate 7:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday, Jan. 8

Event Time (ET) TV Channel Men’s short program 3:00 p.m. NBC Pairs free skate 6:45 p.m. USA Network Free Dance 8:25 p.m. USA Network

Sunday, Jan. 9

Event Time (ET) TV Channel Men’s free skate 12:15 p.m. NBC

U.S. Figure Skating Championships live stream

NBC’s streaming service Peacock will show all the events throughout the championships. They will also have a practice cam that fans can watch on their app.

Additionally, viewers can watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championships live on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

