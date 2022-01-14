Tyson Fury unleashes on ‘little steroid head’ Oleksandr Usyk and ‘useless’ Anthony Joshua in wild rant

When Tyson Fury won the WBA, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles in 2015, he did so against prized Ukrainian fighter Wladimir Klitschko. Now, the lineal champion is ready to do it all over again.

Fury, training while on Instagram Live, discussed the heavyweight title picture that also features WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Usyk beat Joshua back in September to win the titles, and the two are scheduled to compete in a rematch sometime this year. The hope is that Fury fights the winner of that match to unify the division.

Upset that the process is taking longer than expected, and Fury just being Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion has lashed out at Joshua and Usyk, accusing the latter of taking steroids.

“I cannot believe that AJ (Anthony Joshua) has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back, after all my hard work of getting them,” Fury stated, via The Sun. “You big useless dosser! You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about you and take all your belts. It is going to have to take a real British Lancaster Bomber, like me, to go and relieve the useless little steroid head of the belts and get them back to Britain.

“You useless dossers! Bring them to me, the Gypsy King. Bring them to me and I will put them in their place and relieve them of the belts again.”

From previous reports, Usyk has never had a positive test result for steroids.

What Fury is referring to is the “Klitschko Era” of boxing. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko dominated the heavyweight division for years. Vitali was WBC heavyweight champion from 2008 until 2012. From 2006 until Fury beat him in 2015, Wladimir held the IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA titles.

The reign of the Ukrainians altered the heavyweight division in a major way, with title challengers shrinking with each performance. For a brief moment, Fury was a breath of fresh air within the division until personal issues, including drug and nandrolone (an anabolic steroid) use, forced the titles to be relinquished. Fury has since redeemed himself, and recently beat Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 to end a historic trilogy. Now, he wants to bring those titles back to Team Fury, even if he must wait a while.

Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, has strong ties to Wladimir Klitschko. He credits Wladimir for helping him defend against heavyweight punches, working as a sparring partner. Joshua also has encountered Klitschko, beating him back in 2017 to retain the IBF heavyweight title and win the WBA and IBO titles. That would be the last fight of Klitschko’s career.

Klitschko would respond to Fury’s comments, stating, “@Tyson_Fury you live in a glass house, and someone needs to take away your stones. Wasn’t long ago before our fight where you ACTUALLY tested positive. Anyone can Google it. Keep it classy!!!”

Not one to be outdone, Fury fired back, stating, “Wladimir, you’ve got some cheek to come back after all these years and open your big mouth. You never even landed a punch, I took all your belts off ya. Look, these used to belong to you mush, now they belong to me. You useless dosser, keep on dreaming.”

Fury is a former English, European, British, Commonwealth, and Irish heavyweight champion. He has faced some of the world’s best fighters, including Derek Chisora, Christian Hammer, and Otto Wallin. He currently has a list of opponents that want to face off against him, including Andy Ruiz Jr., Robert Helenius, and Dillian Whyte.

If a unified title fight were to happen, a win by Fury would bring us back to square one. In what can only be described as six degrees of separation, Fury faces those who are close to the man who helped make his career. A win, by him or his opponent really, would once again restore order in the heavyweight division. However, Fury’s hand getting raised would result in the greatest comeback in boxing history being completed in grand fashion.