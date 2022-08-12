Tyson Fury retires from boxing on 34th birthday: ‘Bon voyage’

Just four days after stating his plans to return to the ring, Tyson Fury has decided to retire again.

Fury first announced his retirement in April after a win over Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC title at Wembley Stadium.

In June, however, he retracted that statement and announced that he would “100 percent” be returning to the ring. He then said that he had his sights set on a third bout with Derek Chisora.

Tyson Fury announced he was returning to boxing four days ago before retiring again on Friday. Reuters

It seem all of that is for not now, as on Friday, Fury turned to Twitter to announce he is hanging up the gloves.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I’ve finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.”

Fury then went on to thank numerous people who had helped him along his journey in boxing.

Whether this retirement will stick for Fury remains to be seen. With the way he has treated retirement in the past there is some likelihood he’ll end up back in the ring at some time.

Fury “finishes” his career with a 32-0-1 record with 23 knock outs.