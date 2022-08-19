Tyrod Taylor keeps proving his value to Giants

Observations from Giants practice on Friday.

Something good

No matter what the tempo is for the day — Friday was scaled down — backup QB Tyrod Taylor continues to move fluidly and throw accurately. He puts the ball where it needs to go and it is apparent the young receivers working with him benefit from his accuracy.

The Giants are reaping the benefits of veteran Tyrod Taylor. Noah K. Murray-NY Post

Something bad

This was a carded practice and so the 11 on 11 work was not a competitive situation. Darnay Holmes continues to take snaps as the punt returner and looks comfortable in that role. But can he handle the extra workload? He is expected to be the starting slot cornerback on defense.

Caught my eye

DL Leonard Williams was again kept out of practice and will not play in Sunday’s preseason game. That does not mean Williams was idle. As his teammates worked in the hot sun, Williams jogged several laps around the entire field, keeping himself in shape.

Medical report

WR Kenny Golladay spent some time getting stretched out by trainers before returning to practice. WR Kadarius Toney continues to run well on the side as he makes his recovery from an undisclosed ailment. WR Sterling Shepard is making progress coming off a torn Achilles tendon and runs and cuts on the side seemingly at full speed.