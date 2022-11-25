Tyrese Samuel’s 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Seton Hall over Memphis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall beat Memphis 70-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Samuel was left alone on an inbounds pass with 2.3 seconds left and he faked a pass to his right to create more space for a game-winning 3 that hit high off the backboard and went in. His teammates tackled him at midcourt in celebration.

Samuel had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates (4-1). Dre Davis shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Tray Jackson recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Seton Hall players celebrate after the buzzer-beater win. USA TODAY Sports

Seton Hall fans storm the court following the win. USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Tigers guard Jayden Hardaway (25) reacts after losing. USA TODAY Sports

Kendric Davis finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (2-2). Memphis also got 14 points, two steals and two blocks from Malcolm Dandridge. Chandler Lawson also put up eight points and eight rebounds.