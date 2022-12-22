Tyrese Haliburton fires back at Knicks analyst Wally Szczerbiak

Tyrese Haliburton thinks Wally Szczerbiak just wants attention.

Szczerbiak, an analyst for the Knicks on MSG Network, ripped the Pacers guard Haliburton on Sunday’s postgame show, calling him a “wannabe, fake All-Star” following Indiana’s 109-106 loss to the Knicks in Indianapolis.

During an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Wednesday, Haliburton was asked what he did to Szczerbiak to draw the criticism.

“I have no clue,” Haliburton said. “I know the name Wally Szczerbiak, but I couldn’t tell you where he played. I couldn’t tell you what he did as a basketball player. I don’t know.”

Szczerbiak spent the majority of his 10 seasons in the NBA with the Timberwolves, making the All-Star team once, in 2002.

“He had a lot to say about me and I was like really questioning like, first, who is this?” Haliburton said. “And why is he talking about me like this. I don’t know if I ever come out and said like, ‘I wanna be and All-Star this year. Please vote for me.’ I don’t think, I didn’t — I don’t think I’ve done that.

“I don’t know, I think he just was excited about a Knicks win and that got him going. But he’s just doing whatever he can to get attention and that’s just the media these days.”

Wally Szczerbiak during the MSG Knicks postgame show following a win over the Pacers on Dec. 18, 2022. Twitter

Szczerbiak, who also played for the Celtics, SuperSonics and Cavaliers, apologized for his comments prior to Wednesday’s MSG broadcast of the Knicks-Raptors game.

“I just want to address something I said about Tyrese Haliburton being a wannabe All-Star,” Szczerbiak said. “I want to apologize personally to Tyrese Haliburton. He’s a wonderful young player.

“He’s definitely in the All-Star conversation, along with guys like [Knicks forward] Julius Randle and [Knicks guard] Jalen Brunson. It’s going to be interesting to see who makes it and all those three players are wonderful players.”

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles the ball during against the Knicks on Dec. 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. NBAE via Getty Images

Szczerbiak’s apology came after he had called out Haliburton following the guard missing a potential game-winning shot against the Knicks.

“Mr. supposed wannabe fake All-Star with the big miss,” Szczerbiak said, referring to Haliburton while narrating the highlights.

Szczerbiak reiterated his “wannabe All-Star” dig once more, adding, “let me keep it that way. … He’s a very good player. He’s not gonna make the All-Star team. A guy like Julius Randle or Jalen Brunson will make it over Tyrese Haliburton and tonight we saw why.”

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton drives to the basket against the Knicks on Dec. 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NBAE via Getty Images

Haliburton finished with 15 points, 10 assists and one rebound in the Pacers’ loss to the Knicks.

Szczerbiak received backlash on social media over his comments as well as from former NBA player Matt Barnes, who ripped the analyst, calling him a “bum ass motherf–ker.” Barnes also referred to Szczerbiak’s comments as “super weak” and “some bitch ass s–t.”

Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, is averaging 20 points and an NBA-best 10.6 assists for the Pacers this season. The Knicks took Obi Toppin four picks before Haliburton.