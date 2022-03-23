Tyreek Hill traded to Dolphins as Jets lose out on Chiefs star

The Jets went all-in, but Tyreek Hill is headed to the rival Dolphins.

In yet another bold move in a crazy offseason, the Chiefs are trading Hill to the Dolphins for a package of five draft picks, including a first-rounder, after breaking off contract extension negotiations, according to reports. The Jets and Dolphins submitted offers – and the Jets have significantly better draft capital – but the decision ultimately became Hill’s because both suitors wanted a contract understanding in place.

The Dolphins immediately agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed, per reports. Hill is the first receiver to reach the $30 million per year average. He previously was on the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract and was scheduled to be paid a $1.035 million salary, a $550,000 workout bonus, a $3 million bonus for reporting to training camp and per game bonuses totaling $1.5 million.

Hill comes with a history of domestic-violence incidents, including allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend in college in 2014 and an allegation of child abuse (the NFL investigated and did not suspend him) in 2019.

The Dolphins take on the character red flags to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a premier target as he tries to prove he’s their franchise QB. Miami recently signed Teddy Bridgewater as veteran insurance on its depth chart.

On the field, the Jets now must go from thinking that they could land a transformative offensive weapon for quarterback Zach Wilson to figuring out how to cover the six-time Pro Bowler in two games per year with their inexperienced secondary.

“If the right opportunity presents itself in the trade market,” general manager Joe Douglas said at the NFL Combine, “we’re ready to strike.”

Douglas wasn’t lying. But he needs someone to choose the Jets – and New York’s worse weather and New Jersey’s state income tax – or to have less say in the matter.