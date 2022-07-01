Tyreek Hill promises special chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa

Well, that’s a new one.

New Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill teased his chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was a guest on his “It Needed to Be Said” podcast, and compared them to an unlikely duo.

“Expect a Dennis Rodman and a Carmen Electra connection,” Hill said, referring to the famous nine-day marriage between the former NBA star and model. Their relationship was featured in the Netflix docuseries, “The Last Dance,” which chronicled Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls.

“I just feel that our chemistry will get there,” Hill said. “Look, it’s going to be about 2 a.m. one night and you’re gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen and I’m going to be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be, dawg.”

Tagovailoa, laughed and suggested that he be Michael Jordan and Hill be Dennis Rodman.

Hill made the comparison during a discussion with Tagovailoa about their chemistry, amid critiques about their on-field connection.

A viral video posted by the Dolphins Twitter account in March showed a wobbly throw by Tagovailoa to Hill, who had to almost come to a stop before turning around to catch the pass. The hype video left some fans disappointed and didn’t go over well with some former NFL players, either.

“Social Media team definitely posted this under thrown ball for the social engagement,” former Super Bowl champion safety Will Blackmon tweeted.

Even before Miami’s video fail, there was concern about Tagovailoa’s ability to get the ball to Hill downfield. The former first-round pick has faced scrutiny about his arm throughout his two seasons in Miami, and he remains under a microscope going into next season.

However, Tagovailoa doesn’t seemed fazed by the chatter. He joked on the podcast about the buzz surrounding his on-field connection during offseason workouts.

“I’ve been under-throwing him so many times that he’s got people talking about how I can’t throw the deep ball,” he said, explaining what it’s like having a perennial Pro Bowler in the receiver room.

Tagovailoa added that he didn’t believe Hill was headed to Miami when he first learned in March that the Chiefs traded the six-time Pro Bowl wideout to the Dolphins for five draft picks.

“I heard about it and I didn’t think it was real because I kind of already had the notion like, ‘Dude, this guy is set in KC,’ Tagovailoa said. “Me assuming he has a good relationship with all the guys there. He’s been playing there for awhile already, so they all mesh well together.”

Hill, who’s been an advocate for his quarterback since he landed in Miami, is ready to shake things up in the stacked AFC.

“We got to turn the city up, man,” he said. “We can’t only be about talk. We gotta continue what we’re doing. We gotta obviously follow coach’s lead and follow your lead. We just gotta let the naysayers do their talking, motivate us, and then we just play ball on Sundays, man.”