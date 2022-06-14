Tyreek Hill details fractured Chiefs relationship: ‘Fell apart’

In one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason, Tyreek Hill shocked the world by approving a trade to the Dolphins and signing a four year, $120 million extension.

Hill has been vocal about his change of scenery, recently explaining on his new podcast how the Chiefs underusing him was part of the reason for the split.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

Even though Hill is now the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, he said on the podcast that the move was more about respect, and that the Chiefs’ plans for him made him want to leave.

Tyreek Hill doing drills with the Dolphins. Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, left, and Andy Reid. AP

“I tried my best. I talked to the big man, Andy Reid. I talked to the quarterback. I’m like, ‘Look, can we make something happen? Can we make something happen? Can the guaranteed money make sense to me? Can it make sense to my family, please?’ “

The deal of course did not materialize, and now Hill is gearing up to catch balls from Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Hill continued on about respect and how much it means to him to feel values.

“I don’t care about notoriety, though. I don’t care about none of that,” Hill said. “The only thing I care about is respect within the building. Notoriety outside the building, I don’t care about none of that, man. Because none of that ain’t gonna win us games on Sunday.

“I want the head coach to know that on Sundays, that defenses fear Tyreek Hill. That’s what I want the head coach to know. And the head coach do know that, though. He know that without the Cheetah on the field, he know that, ‘Hey, Pat [Mahomes] you’re gonna have a long day today.’”

The 28-year-old’s yards per catch dropped to its lowest since 2016 last year. He also dropped from his tally from 2020 in receiving yards and touchdowns, and did not finish in the top five in wide receiver targets.

Tyreek Hill with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Getty Images

Hill now transitions to a quarterback and playbook that suits his strengths and desires – accurate throws with the potential of large amounts of yards after the catch. The Dolphins’ new No. 1 receiver has already come out in defense of Tagovailoa, saying he throws the “prettiest” ball that he has caught, and that he is more accurate than Mahomes.

The Dolphins will attempt to make their first playoff appearance since 2016 with the help of their new star.