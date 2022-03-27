Tyler Motte, new Ranger, adjusting to more than time zone

With his first week on the East Coast nearly in the books, Tyler Motte has the adjustment from Pacific time down pat.

The rest of the routine, though, is still falling into place.

“Traffic, number one,” Motte joked when asked about the biggest difference between New York and Vancouver, where he played parts of five seasons before being dealt to the Rangers last Monday. “Different locations, practice rink, downtown for games. Just kind of adjusting with the move and everything as well.”

It’s not the first time Motte has been traded midseason — in 2018, the Blue Jackets sent him to the Canucks — but he did say the personal aspect of this move might be harder, since he’d spent the last few seasons in British Columbia.

Still, he’s excited to be a part of a team making a push for the Stanley Cup.

Tyler Motte Getty Images

Though Motte has yet to record his first point as a Ranger, he did play a key role during a four-minute penalty kill early in the 5-1 win Friday over the Penguins. That figures to be a key role for him, as Motte played on the penalty kill with the Canucks and takes pride in the job.

Ryan Strome, he noted, is easy to play with on the kill, communicating well. There are, however, some key differences between the system the Rangers play and that of the Canucks.

“It’s a little bit more patient here,” he said. “A little bit more — shooting lanes and passing lanes, we did a little bit more of a push down in Vancouver. Little different style, little different terminology, but I love the PK.”

At even strength, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is still working through line combinations to find what works, with Motte and Andrew Copp now in the mix among the forwards. Motte made his debut alongside Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Reaves, and also playing that night with Filip Chytil and Frank Vatrano. Against the Penguins, Gallant put him with Jonny Brodzinski and Dryden Hunt.

“I think we got a lot of bodies, so you’re gonna be playing with different guys every night depending on situations and things, but I feel as though if I play my game, I’m gonna be able to blend in with whoever I’m with,” Motte said. “Try to complement guys. Still play with speed, play physical and hopefully that creates some space and opportunities for other guys.”

Ryan Strome took a maintenance day and missed practice on Saturday.