Tyler Motte could re-join Rangers for Game 6 against Penguins

After top-pair defenseman Ryan Lindgren made a significant impact in his return to the lineup Wednesday night, the Rangers also could be getting back an important penalty-killing forward for Game 6 against the Penguins.

Midseason pickup Tyler Motte participated in practice Thursday and could be back in uniform for the first time in more than a month Friday night in Pittsburgh.

“I think so, but I’m not sure,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said when asked if Motte playing is a possibility. “He had his first full practice today with us, everything looks good, so I’d say he’s a game-time decision. I gotta get a clearing from the doctors and the trainers before, but today was a good first step.

“It’d be great [if he plays]. Obviously his speed, his penalty-killing, defensive player, he’d be a good, big help for our club, definitely.”

Anthony Angello (57) hits Tyler Motte in a game at Madison Square Garden on April 7.
Getty Images
Tyler Motte leaves the ice following the hit from Anthony Angello back in April.
Getty Images

The 27-year-old center was acquired from the Canucks on March 21, appearing in nine games with the Rangers before suffering an upper-body injury April 7 on a hit by Pittsburgh’s Anthony Angello.

“It was unfortunate the injury happened when it did because, he’s a very effective player, plays with all kinds of speed, all kinds of work ethic,” Chris Kreider said. “Very good on the penalty kill, blocking shots … a guy whose game is very detailed, skilled, skates very well. So it would be a huge addition to our lineup, for sure.”

Motte’s availability likely would cause Gallant to go back to a 12-forward alignment after dressing 11 with seven defensemen in Game 5. Patrik Nemeth only was on the ice for one 16-second shift, but Motte likely would fill out a fourth line with Kevin Rooney and Ryan Reaves.

Lindgren also returned to the lineup Wednesday night after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury. Adam Fox’s regular defense partner logged 19:34 of ice-time and potted an empty-net goal to seal the Rangers’ season-extending 5-3 victory.

“Just having [Lindgren] around, it changes things. His attitude, his character, his competitiveness. He’s a guy you love to have on your team. … Having him back around and contributing was great for the team,” defenseman Jacob Trouba said.

“It was huge. From the first shift on, from killing that five-on-three penalty right off the bat, he did a great job and was outstanding all night,” Gallant added. “His leadership, his character, blocking shots, everything we’ve talked about all season long. Unsung hero, there’s no doubt.”