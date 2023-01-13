Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry welcome second child

Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry are a family of four.

The Miami Heat guard and the fitness model welcomed their second child on Thursday, sharing on Instagram that they named their son Harlem.

“Welcome to this big beautiful world Harlem,” the 28-year-old Henry wrote on her Instagram Story, including a photo of her holding their newborn boy in her hospital bed.

In a separate post, Henry shared a selfie with her son, writing in her caption: “My sweet boy.”

Herro, 22, took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of a white board in Henry’s hospital room that read: “Happy Birthday Harlem.” The 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year captioned his post with his son’s birth date, writing, “1/12/23🤞🙏.”

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry holding their newborn in the hospital on January 12, 2023. Instagram/Katya Elise Henry

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry holding their newborn son in the hospital on January 12, 2023. Instagram/Katya Elise Henry

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry welcomed their second child on January 12, 2023. Instagram/Tyler Herro

Herro and Henry have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, whom they welcomed in September 2021.

Herro, who turns 23 next week, was absent for Thursday’s 108-102 victory over the Bucks due to the birth of his son. Herro is also dealing with achilles soreness.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro dribbles the ball the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 8, 2023 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NBAE via Getty Images

Herro and Henry are believed to have started dating in March 2020, when the NBA player tweeted at the influencer about quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the NBA star shared a sweet tribute to Henry in celebration of her 28th birthday. It came just four days before the couple announced they were expecting their second baby.

During an “ask me anything” on Instagram in August, Henry was asked if she and Herro have “talked about marriage recently” — to which she replied, “marriage isn’t something I’m pressed on to be honest.”

In a separate post, someone asked Henry about “advice for anyone who just started dating an NBA player,” and she did not hold back in reply, writing, “Aww man buckle up lol this life is not for the weak.”

Henry added that after the birth of the couple’s first child, Zya, she learned that “teamwork makes the dream work” with Herro.