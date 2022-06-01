Two matchups to bet at Muirfield Village

Commercial Content, 21+



We’re only a day out from the start of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, giving us one more opportunity to share some plays.

Here, we’ll be focusing on our favorite matchup bets for the event. I’ve identified two markets that feature – in my opinion – worthy favorites that fit Muirfield Village well and should be trusted enough to lay the juice.

So, without further delay, here are my best matchup bets at Muirfield Village. Odds are reflective at the time of writing and subject to movement.



Best Bet #1 – Aaron Wise (-126) over Si Woo Kim

Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

Wise’s first two appearances at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course didn’t go well. He missed the cut both times and lost strokes in all the key areas.

But, Wise seemingly discovered something in his 2021 visit to Ohio. He posted a T9 finish — ironically, tied with Si Woo Kim — and gained at least two strokes on approach, around the green and putting.

Although he arrives this week struggling with the flat-stick (Wise ranks 120th in SG: Putting – 5 to 10 feet in 24-round statistical model), there’s a lot to like elsewhere. For example, Wise ranks 10th overall in that same projection, largely in part because he’s 10th in SG: approach, fifth in GIRs gained and ninth in SG: Par 4’s – 450 to 500 yards. Wise also ranks a respectable 35th in good drives gained and 43rd in SG: around the green.

Aaron Wise Getty Images

On the flip-side, Kim’s an interesting study this week at Muirfield Village. Although he’s posted three finishes of 29th or better in his last four events, he’s lost strokes both off the tee and on approach in two of those events.

Plus, the three-time PGA Tour winner doesn’t rate out particularly well in my model. He’s 52nd in the eight-round model, 33rd in the 12-round projection, and 41st in the 24-round model.

Just in the latter output, Kim is kind of average across the board. Although he’s eighth in SG: Par 5’s, he fails to crack the top-30 in all of the remaining metrics. Most notably, he’s 35th in SG: approach, 67th in good drives gained, and 88th in GIRs gained.

Given Kim only has one top-30 in his last six events, I trust Wise to defeat him in a matchup.

Best Bet #2 – Mito Pereira (-115) over Billy Horschel

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Maybe we won’t get that Pereira PGA Championship hangover after all.

The Chilean seemed to quell any concerns about a letdown after going out and finishing tied for 7th last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, outpacing this week’s matchup opponent Billy Horschel, who missed the cut.

Now Pereira heads to Muirfield Village, a course that should suit his game well. Pereira sits fourth overall in my 24-round projection and actually ranks out first overall in my 12-round model. In terms of the latter model, Pereira is eighth or better in good drives gained (2nd), strokes-gained approach (8th), and GIRs gained (3rd). He’s also 13th in SG: Par 5’s and 23rd in SG: putting – 10 to 15 feet.

Crucially, Pereira also ranks ninth in bogey avoidance over his last 24 rounds, a trend that will come in handy in Ohio.

As for Horschel, there’s little to dislike about him — he’s 19th in the 24-round projection — as he ranks inside the top-25 in half of the individual stat measurements. Plus, he has two top-13 finishes in his last two starts here.

That said, he doesn’t arrive in the best form. Across his last five starts, Horschel has posted only two top-25 finishes and ranks 46th in my 24-round model in SG: approach. As a result, I’ll trust my model here and back the Chilean to outpace Horschel for the second consecutive tournament.