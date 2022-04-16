Two bets to make on Philadelphia

Commercial Content, 21+



One of my favorite axioms in sports betting is to avoid the public underdog, and that phrase couldn’t be any more relevant than in the Raptors-76ers series. The Raptors are the trendy pick to upset the 76ers among fans, analysts, scouts and bettors. Personally, I’m not buying it.

A few things are guaranteed in life: Death, taxes and the Raptors losing Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Since 1995, the Raptors have made the postseason 12 times. They’ve lost Game 1 in 11 of those 12 series. Past trends aside, the 76ers are the far more talented team and have Joel Embiid, the best player in the series and a finalist for league MVP the last two seasons.

The Raptors don’t have any bigs who can defend Embiid. And with James Harden playing alongside Embiid, the 76ers rank first in free-throw rate (23.3 percent) and are attempting 28.2 free throws per game since the All-Star break. The Raptors rank 21st in opponent free-throw rate (20) so expect the 76ers to get to the line at will.

The plays: 76ers -4.5 in Game 1 and -200 to win series (BetMGM).