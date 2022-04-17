Two arrested in shooting after Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph met with cops

Two arrests were made on Saturday in connection with a drive-by homicide in which Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger.

Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, were arrested after the death of Cameron Ray, Dallas PD announced. Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told multiple outlets that Joseph was in the vehicle from which gunshots were fired but did not himself shoot.

The Cowboys encouraged Joseph to meet with the police, according to ESPN, which the 22-year-old did on Friday. The team released a statement on the matter the same day.

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the team said. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to the incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

According to ESPN, surveillance video released by Dallas police shows an incident between two groups, including Joseph and Ray. Shots were later fired from an SUV as Ray and his friends walked to their car.

Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph AP

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels told the Dallas Morning News. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

The Cowboys selected Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.