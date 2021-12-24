Jimmy Garoppolo struggled immensely in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

While he did finish with 322 yards passing and a touchdown, Garoppolo threw two costly interceptions, nearly tossed two more picks and missed an open teammate for a touchdown. His first interception came with San Francisco in the red zone, as Garoppolo forced a pass to George Kittle that had no chance of reaching the tight end.

“[It was] me and George not being on same page,” Garoppolo said after the game. “Got to get it right, get it completed and it should be a touchdown. The corner played it pretty well. We should have had a touchdown there.”

​Garoppolo also botched an easy opportunity to hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a touchdown, which would have given the 49ers a bigger cushion heading into halftime. He then threw his second interception during the 49ers’ first drive of the second half. That pick led to a Titans touchdown.

The 30-year-old’s biggest struggles came when he attempted to throw intermediate or deep passes down the middle of the field. Both of his interceptions occurred on passes that traveled more than five yards in the air, and he nearly threw two more interceptions on poor passes down the middle.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo tonight: 20-22, 186 yards, TD on throws of 5 or fewer air yards 6-13, 136 yards, 2 Int on throws of more than 5 air yards — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 24, 2021

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t seem too concerned with Garoppolo’s performance. His comments on Garoppolo’s performance can be seen below.

Plenty of Twitter users, however, did not feel the same way. Many fans were calling for rookie backup quarterback Trey Lance to come into the game — and even take over for Garoppolo for the remainder of the season.

I still can’t believe Jimmy Garoppolo missed that wide-open throw to Kyle Juszczyk for a touchdown. A high school quarterback makes that throw. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) December 24, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo turns it over twice, Kyle Shanahan makes questionable fourth-down decisions and the #49ers cornerbacks struggle to cover a star receiver. Same issues pop up over and over again for this team. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) December 24, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo has that special trait of being both over and underrated at the same time. No matter which side you believe, you’ll be right at some point — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 24, 2021

Jimmy Garoppolo has no one to blame but himself for this loss. He singlehandedly brought the Titans back to life after they had lost three of their past four games. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) December 24, 2021

With the loss to the Titans, the 49ers dropped to 8-7, but they remained the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They will face the Texans in Week 17 and Rams in Week 18 to finish out their season.