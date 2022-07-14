TwinSpires Saratoga Races Promo Code NYPRACING: Claim a $400 Bonus

Commercial content. 21+.



Saratoga Races 2022: The Preview



For many horse racing fans, Saratoga is the peak of the calendar. 40 days of live racing begins on the July 14, and will not cease until September 5. Saratoga includes 77 stakes worth a total $22.6 million, with the pick of the bunch being the $1.25 million Runhappy Travers Stakes on August 27.

Saratoga follows the Triple Crown, in which we saw Rich Strike take home the Kentucky Derby, Early Voting win the Preakness, and Mo Donegal rounding out the season with a win at the Belmont Stakes.

One of the standout races on the schedule is the $1 million Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational on August 6, which is the second leg of the turf crown series for male horses. There are plenty of other big races on the cards, including the $600,000 Jim Dandy, the prelude to the Travers, on July 30.

Both the Jim Dandy and the Travers were won narrowly by eventual Eclipse-Award winning Essential Quality last year. Essential Quality went on to gain third in the Breeders Cup behind Knicks Go and Medina Spirit.

The 2022 Saratoga meet will run Wednesdays through Sundays after a four-day opening weekend. There will be at least one six-figure purse every day of the meet and several cards will be loaded with them. The full schedule can be found below.

Saratoga Races 2022: The Full Schedule

Week Races Week 1

(July 14) Thursday – GIII Schuylerville and Wilton

Friday – GIII Forbidden Apple and Coronation Cup

Saturday – GI Diana and GIII Sanford

Sunday – GIII Quick Call Week 2

(July 20) Wednesday – GI A. P. Smithwick Memorial (Steeplechase) and Suzie O’Cain

Thursday – Rick Violette

Friday – GIII Lake George

Saturday – GIII Caress and GI Coaching Club American Oaks

Sunday – GII Shuvee Week 3

(July 27) Wednesday – GII Honorable Miss Handicap

Thursday – Birdstone

Friday – Curlin

Saturday – GI Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap and GII Jim Dandy

Sunday – GII Amsterdam and GII Bowling Green Week 4 (August 3) Wednesday – Shine Again

Thursday – Alydar

Friday – GII National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame and GIII Troy Stakes

Saturday – Whitney Day – Fasig Tipton Lure GII Glens Falls, GI Longines Test, GI Whitney, GI Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational

Sunday – GIII Adirondack, Fasig Tipton De La Rose and GIII Saratoga Oaks Invitational Week 5 (August 10) Wednesday – Tale of the Cat

Thursday – Galway

Friday – Evan Shipman Handicap, John Morrissey Handicap, Johnstone Mile , and Union Avenue Handicap

Saturday – GI Fourstardave Handicap and GII Saratoga Special

Sunday – Mahony Week 6 (August 17) Wednesday – GI Jonathan Sheppard and NYSSS Cab Calloway Division

Thursday – NYSSS Statue of Liberty Division

Friday – Skidmore and Summer Colony

Saturday – Alabama Day – GI Alabama, GII Lake Placid, and Smart N Fancy

Sunday – Bolton Landing Week 7 (August 24) Wednesday – John’s Call

Thursday – Riskaverse

Friday – Albany, Fleet Indian Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante West Point Handicap and Yaddo Handicap

Saturday – Travers Day – GII Ballston Spa, GI Forego, GI H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, GI Personal Ensign, GI Sword Dancer, GI Travers

Sunday – Better Talk Now and GI Ballerina Week 8 (August 31) Wednesday – GIII With Anticipation

Thursday – P.G. Johnson

Friday – Lucky Coin and GII Prioress

Saturday – GI Jockey Club Gold Cup and GIII Saranac

Sunday – GI Spinaway

Monday – GIII Bernard Baruch Handicap and GI Hopeful Grade 1 races all in bold.



