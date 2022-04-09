Twins vs. Mariners prediction: Bet on Sonny Gray

Playing catchup, part 3. Marcus Stroman is a Cub. Steven Matz is a Card. Tom Brady retired, then channeled his inner Mike Francesa and unretired after 40 days. Corey Seager is a Ranger. Joc Pederson is a Giant.

Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit became the first Derby winner to be disqualified after dying. Kevin Gausman is a Blue Jay. Corey Kluber is a Ray, and China hosted the Olympics after playing host to a two-year pandemic. No one watched. NBC blamed the “Peacock” variant for its low ratings.

Snow, rain and nasty conditions in Chicago forced the Cubs-Brewers game to be postponed. The starting pitchers remain the same Saturday. Brandon Woodruff for Milwaukee, Justin Steele for Chicago. Sticking with our 10-unit wager on the Brewers and adding a play on the Twins. Sonny Gray (82-72, 3.61 ERA), a former Yankee, will be making his first start for his fourth team. The Mariners are in Minny and they will throw Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.68 ERA last year). Play 20 units on the Twinkies.

Snow way! Day 3, and we still haven’t lost yet? Still up +72 sandbergs.