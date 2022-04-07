Twins trade Taylor Rogers to Padres for Chris Paddack

An Opening Day deal.

The San Diego Padres are trading right-handers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins for left-hander Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

The deal could also involve money and a player to be named later.

Paddack’s productivity has declined since a successful rookie campaign in 2019. Last season, he posted an ERA of 5.07, while struggling with elbow and oblique injuries before he was shut down in September.

The Padres have a laundry list of pitching options, which made Paddack susceptible to a trade. The 26-year-old will add depth to a revamped Twins rotation that includes new additions Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.

The Mets previously had discussions with the Padres about a deal involving Paddack, Pagan and Eric Hosmer that would’ve seen Dominic Smith go to San Diego, but talks fell apart.

Chris Paddack with the Padres in Spring Training Getty Images

Taylor Rogers pitches for the Twins Getty Images

The trade adds to Minnesota’s major offseason moves, which included signing All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract.

Pagan, 30, made 67 appearances for the Padres last year, posting a 3.73 ERA and recording 69 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.

Rogers, 31, was a solid reliever for Minnesota across five seasons. He saved nine games for the Twins last season, pitching to a 3.35 ERA over 40 appearances out of the bullpen.

Rooker, 27, has played in 65 games since his 2020 debut, hitting .201 with nine homers and 16 RBIs for the Twins last season.

The Padres have made a number of roster moves in recent weeks, obtaining first baseman Luke Voit from the Yankees and lefty starter Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics. On Wednesday, the Padres sent catcher Victor Caratini to the Brewers as part of a three-player trade.

The Padres play the Twins in San Diego in a three-game series July 29 to July 31.