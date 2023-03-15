Twins’ Derek Falvey on Carlos Correa, Trades







The Yankees and the Twins have quite a bit of history between each other.

While the Bronx Bombers have gotten the better of Minnesota in the postseason recently, off the field, the story is a little different.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey joins Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on The Show this week to discuss the trade of Josh Donaldson last offseason, as well as signing former Yankee Joey Gallo and his thoughts on Gary Sanchez.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC ROUNDUP: There have been quite a few upsets in the WBC. What have been Joel and Jon’s favorite part of the tournament so far?

There have been quite a few upsets in the WBC. What have been Joel and Jon’s favorite part of the tournament so far? YANKEES AND METS IN SAME BOAT: While we’re roughly a month away from Opening Day, the Yankees and Mets are both battling injuries during Spring Training. The teams must find a way to overcome key injuries to get the season off on the right note.

CARLOS CORREA SAGA: After an offseason in which Carlos Correa was destined for the Giants, and then the Mets, the Twins ultimately came to an agreement to re-sign the All-Star shortstop. What is Falvey’s optimism that Correa will stay healthy during the duration of his contract?

After an offseason in which Carlos Correa was destined for the Giants, and then the Mets, the Twins ultimately came to an agreement to re-sign the All-Star shortstop. What is Falvey’s optimism that Correa will stay healthy during the duration of his contract? YANKEES CONECTION: Last season, the Twins traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. Falvey also signed former Yankee Joey Gallo this offseason. What are his thoughts on these former Yankees that are now Twins, and were there any hard feelings with Donaldson?

Last season, the Twins traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. Falvey also signed former Yankee Joey Gallo this offseason. What are his thoughts on these former Yankees that are now Twins, and were there any hard feelings with Donaldson? THE NEED FOR HEALTH: There’s no doubt the Twins have a bit of talent on their roster, with stars like Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis. However, their biggest issue is managing to stay on the field and off of the IL. With expectations raised, Falvey discusses why getting healthy campaigns from their stars is so critical for their success in 2023.

